This story practically wrote itself.

I wish the crazy conspiracy theorists just stopped coming up with crazy conspiracy theories—the kind of crazy theories that end up being bankrolled by totally rational and benevolent mobsters in high chairs, justified by totally sane and independent-thinking researchers, and legislated by perfectly honest and not one bit corrupt politicians! Yeah, that kind of crazy theories. I wish the crazy conspiracy theorists just stopped coming up with those!

In a paper published today in the journal ‘Ethics, Policy and Environment’, academics argue that rationing could help states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rapidly and fairly.