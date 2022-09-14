Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather H's avatar
Heather H
Sep 14, 2022

Program eligibility:

Government agencies and NGOs are eligible to participate in the YouTube Trusted Flagger program.

Gov agencies are eligible? 1st amendment says Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press;

Our founders clearly didn't want the government censoring. Even though it says congress one can make the argument that this would be a violation in a bridging freedom if speech. Gov agencies should be ineligible!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
Sep 14, 2022

After about a minute wait, siri gave me cliff notes version of wikipedia's fascist take on fascism. Gosh, did you know it's a far right thing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Tessa Lena and others
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture