A Day in New York: The Ordinary Face of the Great Reset
This happens to be my block. I don't blame the migrants. I blame the oligarchs who are successfully killing standards and stealing from all.
A line of cars all jammed up, waiting for a garbage truck to move out of the way. The offending truck, just sitting there in middle of the street, with a garbage can placed behind it comfortably, is in no hurry at all. It is functioning at the pace of a Soviet bureaucrat. Let ‘em wait.
Zoom out—and you’ll find a line of skinny, tired-looking, freezing …