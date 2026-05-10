Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Al's avatar
Al
1dEdited

While listening to the most ribald, un-PC entertainment available on YouTube without a child-proof cap, its suggestion algos offered up this music that purports to be amazingly healing, etc.: apparently, 999Hz is the tone of divinity or something. It is remarkably nice, gauged by the minute and a half I've heard so far:

"The most powerful frequency of the universe - you will feel God within you healing" is the title of the vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDZglyqYzlg

More 999Hz from the channel: https://www.youtube.com/@luciddreamingmusic/search?query=999

Celia Farber has talked up the power of Gregorian chants to scare away evil: 'Why Do Demons Hate Gregorian Chants And Flee When They Are Sung Or Played? An Exorcist Explains" https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/why-do-demons-hate-gregorian-chants

I am partial to this sort of thing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtIhS7dWIFI . . . and goopy, saccharine, shamelessly light-hearted and light-headed unapologetic joy, like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0-bAeVWkWI

};^D

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Rich Moser's avatar
Rich Moser
2d

Two years to slow the spread! [Actually, the hantavirus is just as laughable as an epidemic as the monkeypox was. Both are very rarely transmissable from human to human, and how many rats can they flood the world with????]

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