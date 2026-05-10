First of all, thank you all who responded to the fundraiser for my Mom. You remain amazing, and your kindness melts my heart. You rock!!

A few people asked me where they can send a check. I have a PO Box, here is the info: Tessa Lena PO Box 118 New York, NY 10009. Thank you again.

Now, about that news cycle that keeps being crazy on the periphery of my life…

When it comes to the aliens, dammit, I was off by one year. This was my prediction for 2025.

When it comes to the “hantavirus,” I have written this children’s tale a few years ago (The Sorcerer and the Plague: A Children’s Tale), and that is really all I got to say about the hantavirus scare. How many times are they gonna try?!

“The Plague, the Plague! Beware of the Plague”

Once upon a time, in a fictional far-away kingdom, the authorities announced a big plague. King’s messengers on horses and in beaked masks, were sent to every town and every village, demanding that the citizens drop whatever they were doing and go back home.

King’s messengers looked very menacing and serious in their beaked black masks, and they sounded strict. They insisted that the order to go back home in the middle of the day and to stay home was for the citizens’ own good, and that it was not to be questioned in any way.

When some feisty citizens inquired how they were going to feed themselves and their families while under the new “royal lockdown” rule, the messengers told them that they were endangering the country and that they had to immediately shut up, comply, and just let the king do all the thinking for them. Unless, of course, they desired to go to jail and ask all their remaining questions there.

“It won’t take more than two weeks anyway, have some patience,” the masked messengers said. The threats and the promises worked like a charm, and the citizens in every town and every village begrudgingly complied, expecting to resume their normal daily lives in two weeks or so.

Perfect Timing

The timing of the plague was perfect for the king and especially for the treasurer of the Crown. For years, the king has been mostly partying and not paying attention to what was going on, while the treasurer has been dutifully stealing everything from the treasury — every piece of gold he could find — and even inviting his children and his closest associates to partake in the theft.

The treasurer was stealing so shamelessly that no amount of citizen taxes and no loot from foreign wars could make him satisfied. The gold just kept disappearing into his bottomless pockets, with no trace. And it so happened that shortly before plague, he had stolen the last piece of gold from the treasury and discovered that there was nothing left there, except some dust, a few mouse droppings, and a whole lot of old spider webs.

A Perfect Storm: Sustainability and Plague

The Treasurer didn’t despair though. He had a resourceful mind. He set out to convince the King that spider webs and mouse droppings were, in fact, the new gold — the trendy and sustainable kind. He prepared his “pitch” and — just as he was rehearsing his pitch, the plague announcement came.

“Great timing!” the Treasurer thought to himself. “This plague is such a Godsend.” And nobody ever asked the Treasurer if the course of events had anything to do with the private conversation he had the day before with the Chief General and the Sorcerer of the Crown.

The rest of the tale is here on Dr. Mercola’s website (free, no paywall, I am just respecting the fact that I wrote it for their website … and here is the PDF))

Thank you again for your kindness, donations, subscription, prayers, and beautiful words. We have no choice but to prevail.

Donate

A note to readers: If you like my work and are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate.

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.