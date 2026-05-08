Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
19h

God bless your precious Mom with complete healing ❤️‍🩹! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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john
21h

Your mom has my thoughts, prayers and donation, also T&P for you and her other caregivers.

Please also consider seeking advice from Canadian Dr Makis MD wrt your mom's incurable cancer, as he has been quite successful with incurable cancers, mainly because mainstream medicine tends to ignore/suppress remedies that are not highly profitable. Here is a link to one of his posts re a supposedly incurable "Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer" patient (https://makisw.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-218) -- it can be looked at for free. Dr Makis' Email: info@makisw.com.

Please note these warning from Dr Makis MD.

* NO WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud, and there are hundreds)

* Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters

* We recently conducted an audit, there are over 1750 FRAUD or IMPOSTER accounts using stolen photos!

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