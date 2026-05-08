When I took my Mom to the emergency room a month and a half ago, I didn’t know that I would end up needing to care for her 24/7, like she is a child.

How I missed her when I was a child and she cared for me like a lioness, in a survival mode, working long shifts as a doctor, standing in endless Soviet lines and jumping through hoops to buy food and toys so that I don’t know the hunger and the need that she knew when she was growing up. I just though, “Where is Mom? Why is she not here?”

Now she is all here.

She was diagnosed with a new “untreatable” cancer and a number of other conditions (no, it’s not the thing, she and I are on the same wavelength about that).

I have a strategy and a plan, and I am determined to prove the doctors wrong.

Currently, my days are about focusing on healing, changing diapers, making meals, staying strong, and staying sane despite very little sleep.

She needs help.

The U.S. may be bombing Iran, our loving government may be releasing files on alien life forms out of great care for us, and the world may be going to hell in a basket but if I don’t help her turn, things won’t work, and so my life is in the concrete: changing diapers, staying calm, making meals, talking sweetly to sweeten up bitter herbs, getting up, closing my eyes for a second and then more of the same.

It’s my quiet spiritual quest of a healer and daughter.

I am kinda peaceful, kinda numb, and extremely underslept.

I intend to do what it takes to support her and help her get better, and once we are out of the woods, I can be myself again. I’ll write books on healing and share my updated understanding with you. I’ve already kinda adapted to doing interviews in this mode, we make do.

Life keeps giving me growth. It has been hard enough to get myself out of the woods health-wise while fighting robots and speaking truth to power but now this, God.

I am opening a fundraiser for my Mom. It is very important to me. She deserves help.

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Paypal and zelle: info@tessaproductions.com

Oh, and the hospital?

It was a mind-twisting place where love and care danced with the algorithm and robotic thinking, and the algorithm led.

On the one hand, there were beautiful, soulful people who did their best to help. One particular nurse from Haiti really touched my heart. She was an angel to my Mom and treated her with kindness.

On the other hand, there were robot-thinking people doing and saying things that I could not believe. I am not going to repeat but God.

I could not believe the amount of times I had to refuse DNR. I could not believe the first-thing-in-the morning conversations with the “palliative care doctors”, trying to scare me and twist my arm.

I had to salvage her out of there. I fought off the predators feeding on fear. They had to bugger off.

Now we are here, and I am grateful to you for being there for me and for her.

That is my activism now. That is my spiritual quest.

We are love.

PS. My email currently doesn’t work. (Of course, everything needs to happen at the same time :) There was apparently a large-scale hacking event with thousands of websites impacted, some of my websites went down. I have a decent relationship with my tech support, they are working around the clock, I will update you on when my email comes back.

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