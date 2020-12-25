Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo's avatar
Leo
Dec 25, 2020

I am too. I am glad I subscribed to your site. I feel in a way like a citizen of the old Soviet Union at a time when we are endless propagandized but few really believes it. Everyone in power seems like bad faith actors and no one seems to know what the truth is. You're a voice of clarity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
Spyros's avatar
Spyros
Dec 25, 2020

Oh God, Tessa. It is extremely rare to find so many insights into the current situation like in your texts. They are not just essays, they are dissertations.

If, hopefully, people come soon to their senses and realize what a sinister and disgusting game is being played on them and the situation, is, in some way, reversed, your essays will be a treasure trove for the historian of the future in order to get accurate snapshots of what the world looked and felt like from the point of view of intelligent persons who managed to evade the mass hypnosis taking place.

As you say, it is sad to see people from the Left - in this case, the European Left, a totally different animal from the American Left – falling so easily into the covid “moral” trap. I am talking about honest people with exemplary critical thinking skills developed since their young age and who have fought against injustice from the ‘70s to now. Now they look like empty shells, mindlessly repeating what they hear in the mass media.

It looks that it is becoming more and more difficult to resist the constant bombardment by the media. This must be the result of more than one century of psychological research into the masses, both in the West (Bernays et al), as well as in the East, the Iron Curtain being (until now!) the biggest experiment in mass manipulation in human history.

Your way of resisting is better. Exposing them from multiple angles. Avoiding identification with any ideological structure – ideology, at this moment, only causes more fragmentation, divide and conquer.

My only suggestion is to add, occasionally, more sarcasm to your essays. Because, if you think about it, the people promoting this agenda look and sound ridiculous like the narratives they represent. And, for some reason, humor seems to clear up the mind and dispel the irrational fears that they are using against us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tessa Lena and others
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture