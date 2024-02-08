This story is about the paradox of “progress,” philosophy, and … soap.

Here is a family story. My great grandmother was a wise village woman. She was healthy well into her old age, and when the family eventually moved to the city, she kept her village habits. She walked everywhere on foot—even very far—and never took the bus.

Before the revolution, when she was still a young girl, the women in the village did family laundry in the river all year round. For “laundry detergent,” they boiled wood ashes and used it as “soap.”

When I first had the story of washing the clothes with boiled wood ashes in the river, I reacted to it like a modern person (“oh how lucky we are today that we have proper soap and don’t have to resort to such primitive ways”). And then I was stripped of my initial arrogance when I learned that some of my favorite soaps of today are made with boiled plant ashes, and that boiled ashes clean grease and kill unseemly bugs really well—without poisoning us. And, unlik…