This is not going to be a very long post because if I let it run even an extra second, the sarcasmometer will first go CJ Hopkins-level high, and then break and shoot into space.

Okay, what are we talking about here, a Gaza peace deal or a Gaza deep state technocracy deal?

The plan calls for the disarmament of Hamas and bans it from any future political role in Gaza, which would be run by a technocratic transitional authority headed by Trump himself . It requires the militant Islamist organisation to release the 48 Israeli hostages it still holds – of whom fewer than half are thought still to be alive – within 72 hours of a ceasefire coming into effect, but offers the gradual withdrawal of Israeli military forces to a buffer zone along the perimeter and a surge in humanitarian aid, desperately needed by the 2.3 million inhabitants of the devastated territory. Gaza would then be run by a postwar transitional authority staffed by apolitical technocrats [and unicorns, maybe?] but headed by Trump himself [phew].

[SOURCE]

Nooooo, this is NOT a technocracy pilot deal for everyone on the planet. Noooo, you silly, “Project Gaza” is not coming to the town next to you, you have nothing to fret about. Don’t you worry your pretty head about subhuman Islamic folk. CERTAINLY NOT YOU.

Look, a puppy is trending on X, let ‘em be …

Here is an old tweet that they are trying to make come true.

If you want to breathe now, here is a good interview I did last year with Kevin Nathaniel. We talked about exactly this.

I take to prayer. I don’t know what else to do. This is a very obvious setup for the people of Gaza and frankly for every decent person in the region because both choices (technocracy or more war) are traps.

I pray for the Creator to step in. I pray for real justice and real peace for all innocent people, Arabs, Jews, and everyone else—and for all the leeches to fall off ALL of our backs.

Our backs are ours, they are trespassing. May they fall off! Let us pray for it now.

