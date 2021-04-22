Tessa Fights Robots

John Day MD
Apr 22, 2021

I'm a Doctor , and I approve of this message.

John

Costin
Apr 22, 2021

10 years ago I was bitten by a tick and unfortunately, I got Lyme disease (borrelia bacteria), the official treatment is 3 w of low dose antibiotics even though most of the patients don't get rid of the disease with this protocol which in time becomes chronic and leads to auto-immune diseases like MS, fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue. Not even today the allopathic medicine doesn't want to admit that there is chronic Lyme and that some patients that currently are diagnosed with an autoimmune disease from "unknown causes" might be in fact infected with a bacteria (borrelia burgdoferi for instance). I saw so many patients with MS stopping their demyelinating lesions after following antibiotherapy. Still, no one from the medical system wants to admit there is chronic Lyme and that some auto-immune disease can be stopped and cured if we look for bacteria as a cause for the immune system to go crazy. Why? because while taking antibiotics for a few months stops any treatment, the drugs for the autoimmune disease are very expensive and they are permanent. This is the sick world we live in and I hope it will someday crash and burn for a completley new world to emerge.

1 reply by Tessa Lena
52 more comments...

