Tale of Tiny Man with Scissors: How Abstract Thinking Became Concrete Prison
"And don’t you dare touch any topics that our #free TV doesn’t want you to touch."
This is a philosophical story about free expression that I wrote in 2018 (note the mention of transhumanists, who I thought were going to get dangerous waaaay after my lifetime). This morning, I remembered this story and thought, it’s only been four years, and look at how surreal the world has become! Ironically, I am more optimistic today than I was ba…