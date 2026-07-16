Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
3d

Unfortunately Tessa, no good deed goes unpunished in this corrupt world, and corruption is very often occult. Hang in there and stay true to yourself, as you undoubtedly will continue to do. It's the only way.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tessa Lena and others
StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
3d

She is beautiful.... just like you. ❤️😘

Reply
Share
3 replies by Tessa Lena and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture