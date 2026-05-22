Dear friends, I thank you for all the love. I will try to respond to everyone, I couldn’t get myself to do anything yet, I am grieving.

I am grieving. My Mom was (and is) the heart of my hearts. I lived to save her, to figure out life one day and to make her proud. We were close, so close. Yes, we had differences in opinions, and I argued with her sometimes from the heart, and I wished to be seen and heard more, and complained. Oh, I lived for her. I lived for the dream of that perfect harmony that I saw in my heart and craved for. But despite all that, love was obvious even when I was wishing for more.

And suddenly, all I see is love, and all I know is love, and I know that all there is, is love, and has always been.

I am her baby, now I fully am.

I am her child.

I am proud to be her child.

I am getting used to the fact that my Mom is now a Spirit, that she knows the things that Souls know when they get to the other side. I, a human being in flesh, am still here, but I am closer to there because her wisdom is now my wisdom, too. I am walking with her strength now and her outworldly love.

Here is what I hear, how things are from the other side.

It’s is irrelevant who was right and who was wrong, the logic from the perspective of where we go home is different from the logic here.

Here we argue a lot about whose religion is the correct one, it is unnecessary, it’s kids’ play.

The world is not ruled my material rules. This world is, in a way, a mirage, but it’s also real and it matters what we do here. Living well is good.

There is nothing to worry.

Things get fixed.

Harmony is attainable.

Mistakes get healed.

We go here on a mission, and we take things very seriously, and maybe taking things seriously is a part of the deal but back home, they know that we go on a difficult task and they help us recover from the difficult task.

We walk in more than one world.

It’s a mystery.

I can’t quite explain but I feel it with my soul.

That is all I have now.