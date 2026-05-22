Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Dr H's avatar
Dr H
2d

Just wonderful. What I needed to hear today. Thank you.

Indeed your mom is very much with you and speaking through you!

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2d

About 23 years ago I was riding my bike home at night, thinking about the afterlife, when I had an epiphany that, "we are all, always 'dead' (spirits), but sometimes we are also ALIVE and it's Really-Distracting".

You are less distracted now, Sister Tessa.

Peace; You Helped.

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