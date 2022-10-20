"I have enough confidence in the vaccine to get it done. Those who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test." Rest in peace, Doug Brignole!
We will never know what killed him but certainly, this looks like a very sad test.
This story is going to be short.
I am somehow just very moved and saddened by the fact that this man is dead at 63.
Could his passing be unrelated to the COVID shots he got? Anything is possible—no one checked—but there are too many cases like this, and, combined, they don’t pass the logical “coincidence” test.
I am sad about this. I am very sad for …