Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
2d

I sure have felt it. And I recommend, if you don't already know him, Iain McGilchrist's many you tubes on this, and his book, The Master and his Emmisary. To me, we - I - MUST go on using my brain (of which your 'sensing nose' is part) and never let the machine calcify it, control it through its 'muscle' becoming lazy. Even if I'm still 'bottom of the class' (as I always was), I must use it (which is actually, now, why I think I was bottom of the class; I was told I must conform, but never seemed able to - funny that....) I will stay curious, thinking, sensing, refusing-to-send-the-ball-back, and dodge any 'actual insanity' button to my dying day.

Thank you for you great wriitng, as ever!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
2d

A.I. is a seductress. We must learn to tie ourselves to the mast to avoid her temptations. She beckons, and is beautiful, but succumbing means risking never returning. There's nothing like the real thing, as long as we wish to remain human.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Tessa Lena and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture