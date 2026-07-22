Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Guest
17h

“I learned that my freedom was a very expensive thing.”

“Because without love nothing makes sense.”

“Random approximations, inaccurate statements seeded with a possibility for love.”

~~~

This insightful essay is beautifully written. You’re a beautiful woman Tessa.

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
19h

Thank You, Tessa for realizing the struggle in the path of Love.

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