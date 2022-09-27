Raging Against the Mafia: Federation of State Medical Boards
Protecting the interests of the owners of the pharmaceutical industry under the guise of patient safety
As I am writing this, I am filled with indignation. Why am I filled with indignation? Because, as I was researching the respectable predator, the organization called “Federation of State Medical Boards,” I looked and found a slanderous review of the brilliant and compassionate hero doctor, Dr. Meryl Nass. I am boiling!
Dr. Nass, whose license has been s…