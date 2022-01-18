Medicine under Attack: A Conversation with Dr. Meryl Nass
Dr. Nass had her license suspended for "misinformation"
This story is about Dr. Meryl Nass, a brilliant and courageous human being and a top medical doctor whom I had the honor of interviewing recently and who is currently under attack in a way that I thought was only possible in my old Soviet homeland—before my time.
It is really strange. Like, really really strange.
Dr. Nass’ mainstream credentials are imp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.