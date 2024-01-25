Reader's Great Response to the Dystopian Hospital Code of Conduct for Patients
"You don't need a written code of conduct. Just be a real, living, breathing person who is trying to help another person get through a potentially unpleasant experience."
This story is a reader’s response to my recent article about the dystopian patients’ code of conduct in MA. I was so touched by it that I am publishing it with his permission. It was written by Andy Rivett, a nuclear medicine technologist from Niagara. Here it is:
Hi Tessa,
It amazes me to read that the new s…