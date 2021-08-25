Lawsuit at Houston Methodist Hospital: Conversation with Dr. Venu Julapalli
On patient care and courage in the medical profession.
This story is about patient care and courage in the medical profession.
It is about a brave doctor in Houston, TX, who has filed a lawsuit at the Houston Methodist Hospital.
The lawsuit was filed in the context of the COVID vaccine mandates.
On a deeper level, the lawsuit is about an attack on the professional sovereignty of physicians—and the need for t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.