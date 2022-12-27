This story is about a very brave American doctor in New Zealand, Dr. Bruce Dooley, whom I had the great joy of interviewing a couple of months ago. It is also about an extremely corrupt and mob-like organization, the Federation of State Medical Boards.

What is the Federation of State Medical Boards?



I have previously written about the Federation of State Medical Boards, please see the articles below for in-depth information about the organization itself and its long-standing faithful service to its pharmaceutical masters.

Who is Dr. Bruce Dooley?

Dr. Dooley got his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He also has a Master’s in Immunology and Virology from Villanova University. In the United States, he has practiced in Utah and in Florida. For the past 25 years, he has been living and working in New Zealand.

For over thirty years, Dr. Dooley has been practicing integrative medicine, quite to the chagrin of the Machine. In the 1990s, he was on the board of ACAM, American College for Advancement in Medicine. In 1999, the FTC filed a complaint against ACAM over the EDTA chelation therapy.

Dr. Dooley was himself “investigated” for a word in an ad he placed about the EDTA chelation therapy. Notably, not one of his patients has ever complained. It has always been “the industry,” seemingly scared of competition from successful "alternative” practitioners. Here’s from New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science:

Dr Dooley found himself before a disciplinary board on the matter, where he overheard mention of the FSMB. Curious to know who they were, he found out and attended the annual FSMB meeting in order to understand who they were, what they were doing and how. He describes FSMB as a private organisation of unknown funding offering luxurious “wine and dine” experiences including an awards ceremony, a library with free books and other gifts, to members of the medical councils. Ways to suspend the licenses of so-called “quack” or “fringe” doctors were openly discussed at the event. At the time doctors and patients were pushing for medical freedom, and a movement was growing. FSMB encouraged medical council delegates to lobby lawmakers to restrict this movement, using the argument of needing medical council control for protection of public health. Medical council delegates (government employees) voted on policy written by the FSMB (a private organisation), which they had not seen until it was presented to them at the voting event during the annual conference. The end result was the creation of new laws further crushing the rights of doctors to practice autonomously. It appears this has been happening for decades, and has since spread across the world via IAMRA. Dr Dooley then testified at the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy, under President Clinton. This two year project produced great outcomes around how complementary medicines could impact population health but no action was taken. In his testimony he told the commission what he knew of the FSMB and declared that private organisations should not have the right to influence medical councils in this way.

Additional information that hasn’t been mentioned in any other articles

Below is the audio from the 2022 FSMB award ceremony. That was the annual meeting where the “delegates” voted in the misinformation and disinformation policy that gagged dissenting physicians (please see my earlier Substack or my article published by Dr. Mercola for more detail on the FSMB statement). According to Dr. Dooley, throwing a luxurious awards luncheon just before the “delegate voting” is how they do it.

Before you watch it and read the partial transcript, please be prepared to take a shower later since they are not talking, they are doing bad magic.

For context, a few months after that award ceremony, in September 2022, California passed state legislation officially punishing doctors for “spreading misinformation.”

At around 10:10, Chaundry, a gentleman with shifty eyes and the head of the FCMB, gives Merit Awards to two state medical board chairs (California and Tennessee) for “fighting misinformation and disinformation.”

Here is a partial transcript:

Chaundry: “We will recognize our final two Award of Merit recipients together. These two individuals, each of whom is president of their state medical boards, are being recognized for their steadfast leadership in upholding the mission of their boards while facing harassment [I added the link so that you can see what it refers to, and please note how she says in the CNN interview that she welcomes “dissent”], threats, and unwarranted political pressure… Undeterred these public servants ignored the outside noise and continued their important work to ensure patient protection remained paramount in their state… We are proud to present the Award of Merit to Christina Lawson, President of the Medical Board of California…”

“As the United States faced massive upheaval from COVID-19 in 2021 a new threat emerged: The rapid rise of misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health professionals. As the medical board of California pursued investigations against physicians allegedly spreading COVID disinformation, Kristina Lawson valiantly withstood personal confrontations and slanderous cyber attacks from fringe physician groups adamantly refusing to back down from the Board’s mission of patient safety despite ongoing harassment.”

Then the Secretary of California Medical Board accepts the award and reads statement by attorney Kristina Lawson:

“I wish I could be there in person to personally thank you for this incredible and unexpected honor and to express my gratitude to FSMB for its leadership in combatting the scourge of medical misinformation and disinformation. Serving as a public member of the Medical Board of California is a labor of love. My late father was a physician who loved practicing medicine. After his unexpected passing I wanted to serve on the Medical Board as a way of honoring his legacy and protecting the integrity of the profession he loved. I never could have imagined that 6 years after my appointment to the board, I would be targeted at home and at work by a fringe group of licensed physicians. These licensed physicians have intentionally spread false and misleading claims about COVID-19 and vaccination, advocated for the use of unproven and potentially dangerous therapies and steering communities across this country”.

“When I decided to share my experience and publicly stand up to these misinformation-spreading doctors, I did so because I believed that the best way to combat misinformation and disinformation is to confront it head-on. Medical misinformation and disinformation have been weaponized and it is literally killing those that we are all entrusted to protect.”

[To see how all this messaging is tightly coordinated, please see A Midwestern Doctor on how Peter Hotez is reading from the same script.]

“My sincere thanks to FSMB for recognizing the dangers of medical misinformation and publicly speaking last summer about the risks and potential consequences. Your public statement has given boards across this country the courage and confidence to speak up and take action. From my perspective there is no better use of our collective time than working to ensure that the public has access to factually, scientifically grounded information. [SERIOUSLY] This work is not easy and we won’t succeed overnight but together we will make a difference to ensure the public is protected.”

[And here is Coleman’s legal paper that Dr. Dooley talks about, PDF below.]

Without further ado, here is Dr. Bruce Dooley. I hope you enjoy the conversation!

