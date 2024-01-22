Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunshine's avatar
Sunshine
Jan 22, 2024

I'm in the US but my best buddy in Ireland and I would tune into him daily in 2020, over youtube. Looking back, there was a void of leadership (not just locally, but globally) and he ticked off the boxes. How easily we were led, like lambs to the slaughter. That was a lesson hard learned. I am now firmly in the "We Were Deceived" Camp, my (now former) best buddy still clings onto "We Did The Right Thing" camp. I no longer trust her judgement, but I feel for her personal situation (still doing the Dance to the Piper). I hate what the Media did to us, to good people, families, friends, co-workers. It still amazes me how quickly and easily that happened. My trust in everything except the birds in my yard is now shot. Ugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jan 22, 2024

You know this article also reminded me of an article I wrote on Cuomo on Medium back in 2020. Whoever says predictive programming doesn’t exists hasn’t been paying attention: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-art-imitates-life

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture