Cuomo during the 2020 lockdowns
An instruction manual on how lockdowns work
Caught up in the Groundhog Day (election year, Hitler / Savior Trump, a scary new COVID variant, masks in hospitals, etc.), I pondered nostalgically a story from 2020 (in which I linked to Cuomo’s glamorous Instagram post from July 2020).
I sent it in August 2020 to my whole 15 subscribers at the time. How different is the world today? Well, today, the neighborhood bars are open, and instead of the food line going around the block, there is a line of dejected-looking asylum seekers around the same block. Plus some flimsy cardboard tents. And garbage. And a permanently positioned police car.
Other than that, we are still frogs in a pot of water that is being brought to boil. Our standards are lower—much lower—and the water is much warmer than four years ago. No?
I'm in the US but my best buddy in Ireland and I would tune into him daily in 2020, over youtube. Looking back, there was a void of leadership (not just locally, but globally) and he ticked off the boxes. How easily we were led, like lambs to the slaughter. That was a lesson hard learned. I am now firmly in the "We Were Deceived" Camp, my (now former) best buddy still clings onto "We Did The Right Thing" camp. I no longer trust her judgement, but I feel for her personal situation (still doing the Dance to the Piper). I hate what the Media did to us, to good people, families, friends, co-workers. It still amazes me how quickly and easily that happened. My trust in everything except the birds in my yard is now shot. Ugh.
You know this article also reminded me of an article I wrote on Cuomo on Medium back in 2020. Whoever says predictive programming doesn’t exists hasn’t been paying attention: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-art-imitates-life