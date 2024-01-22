Caught up in the Groundhog Day (election year, Hitler / Savior Trump, a scary new COVID variant, masks in hospitals, etc.), I pondered nostalgically a story from 2020 (in which I linked to Cuomo’s glamorous Instagram post from July 2020).

I sent it in August 2020 to my whole 15 subscribers at the time. How different is the world today? Well, today, the neighborhood bars are open, and instead of the food line going around the block, there is a line of dejected-looking asylum seekers around the same block. Plus some flimsy cardboard tents. And garbage. And a permanently positioned police car.

Other than that, we are still frogs in a pot of water that is being brought to boil. Our standards are lower—much lower—and the water is much warmer than four years ago. No?

Frogs in Warming Water: Abuse Is Abuse Is Abuse Tessa Lena · August 22, 2020 Whom do I hear? Is it still you, or is it your fear? Is it your hive, Or is it your inner child, Saying what’s necessary to say To remain alive? Yesterday, I walked out of my building and saw a food line going all around the block. I felt a sting in my heart. I felt a feeling of disgust and buried grief so massive that I nearly threw up. A tiny group of c… Read full story

