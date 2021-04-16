My conversation with Mark Crispin Miller
"We need to face reality"
I am working on a couple of very interesting stories but in the meanwhile, I just have to share the conversation I had with my dear friend, NYU Professor Mark Crispin Miller, on “Make Language Great Again” (my podcast).
It was from Mark, many years ago, that I found out about Edward Bernays and his work. Over the years, I have learned so much from Mark…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tessa Fights Robots to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.