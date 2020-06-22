Civilization at a Crossroads: Feelings, Words, and a Power Grab
Our managers don’t mind our fighting with each other for the leftovers from their table.
This article was originally published on tessafightsrobots.com
Human feelings don’t matter
Unless bringing them up
Suits the invisible man.
Then it’s okay —
And even encouraged.
Human sickness
Is collateral damage
Unless transformed
Into selling points
For the invisible man.
Poisoned rivers, stolen soil, tarnished souls, broken spirits,
Talking points, talking poi…