Bagging Patients + Tragic Sudden Passing + Biosecurity Dissent (??)
Patients badly abused; young comedian dies; Armenia is rumored to push back against the U.S.
This story is a quick collection of news that I am compelled to share because they make me feel things.
#1. Atrocity
A hospital in TX was “bagging” helpless COVID patients (putting plastic bags over their heads) to “protect the staff.” For over a year. With impunity. Were they the only hospital doing that? I believe I saw other similar stories. What hap…