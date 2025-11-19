Drumroll, please!

A German company is developing swarm robots from live cockroaches fitted with tiny “backpacks” to take on covert intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

I cannot decide what is more cringe, the live cockroaches or the AI controls and the “spy packs” on their backs.

Also, it may be the first time in my life when I feel very sorry for the bugs whom I usually don’t like.

The deets:

Engineered by SWARM Biotactics, the cyborg insects can operate in cluttered, GPS-denied, or high-risk environments where traditional drones and robots often struggle. The real breakthrough lies in the compact payload on their backs, enabling guided movement, real-time data collection, and encrypted short-range communication, turning each insect into a bio-robotic scout. “We’re entering a decade where access, autonomy, and resilience define geopolitical advantage,” SWARM CEO Stefan Wilhelm said, as quoted by Reuters. “SWARM is the first company building an entirely new category of robotics: biologically integrated, AI-enabled, and mass-deployable systems for persistent intelligence in places no drone or ground robot can reach.”

(SOURCE)

I have written before about DARPA’s insect madness earlier.

It’s a whole long article, please check it out:

DARPA, Insects, Mad Science, and Us: Nowhere to Hide {PDF)

How we stop this

Here are my sincerest thoughts. I don’t think we can stop ‘em by playing their game. They have too much $$$ and a total absence of shame.

We can stop them, however, if we refuse to play their game. We can stop them if change how our energy spins, if we ponder the nature of reality with honesty, rebuild (remember, really) our connection to the Source, and just really stop to cooperate.

We are not spectators. We are participants in this world. We don’t have to cooperate with what we don’t like. John Trudell did a really beautiful job of describing what refusal to cooperate means in practical terms.

Here is the talk.

Recently, I did a 2.5-hour talk on the nature of reality, healing, and how we can make ourselves more powerful than even the more advanced mind control. I put my heart in there.

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.