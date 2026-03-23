A good place to start talking about Alzheimer’s disease is this short quote from an article on AD that I wrote for Dr. Mercola three years ago:

Until very recently, it was considered official and proven that Alzheimer’s disease is non-infectious and caused by amyloid plaques.

In 2022, the news came out that the foundational study on Alzheimer’s that had been driving the overall direction of research in the past two decades had been based on a fraud [more about that fraud below].

The new emerging theory proposes that Alzheimer’s disease may be triggered by pathogens, and amyloid plaques may form as an immune response [I find this to be accurate and significant, with a caveat that human health is a reflection of many factors, including nutrition, environmental toxicity, etc].

However, it is important to remember that even if a pathogen or a group of pathogens is truly involved in triggering the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, the mainstream narrative will be inevitably twisted in favor of pushing for more vaccines.

What is Alzheimer’s disease, anyway?

Given the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in elders and the amount of funding the topic receives, one would think that at the very least, we’d have a reliable definition of the disease and a solid way to diagnose. But not so fast, soldier, not so fast. Let’s start with the basics. Per Science, “one of its biggest mysteries is also its most distinctive feature: the plaques and other protein deposits that German pathologist Alois Alzheimer first saw in 1906 in the brain of a deceased dementia patient. In 1984, Aβ [protein amyloid beta] was identified as the main component of the plaques. And in 1991, researchers traced family-linked Alzheimer’s to mutations in the gene for a precursor protein from which amyloid derives. To many scientists, it seemed clear that Aβ buildup sets off a cascade of damage and dysfunction in neurons, causing dementia. Stopping amyloid deposits became the most plausible therapeutic strategy.” And according to the NIH, “higher levels of beta-amyloid are consistent with the presence of amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.” Additionally, “most widely used CSF [cerebrospinal fluid] biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease measure beta-amyloid 42 (the major component of amyloid plaques in the brain), tau, and phospho-tau (major components of tau tangles in the brain, which are another hallmark of Alzheimer’s).”

For more detail and especially for the research into the “infectious” theory of AD, please read my full article on Dr. Mercola website (it is open to all, not behind the paywall).

Now, let’s revisit that mainstream “seminal AD study” fraud:

Here is what Daily Kos had to say about it when the word about the fraud got out in 2022:

Over the last two decades, Alzheimer’s drugs have been notable mostly for having a 99% failure rate in human trials. It’s not unusual for drugs that are effective in vitro and in animal models to turn out to be less than successful when used in humans, but Alzheimer’s has a record that makes the batting average in other areas look like Hall of Fame material. And now we have a good idea of why. Because it looks like the original paper that established the amyloid plaque model as the foundation of Alzheimer’s research over the last 16 years might not just be wrong, but a deliberate fraud.

The news about the AD fraud came out in 2022. Do many know about it today?

Today, we are looking at intracellular infections as a significant factor that contributes to the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Important to consider—but the industry spin is inevitably going to focus not on helping cure infections but on something else (hint: that something else starts with a letter “v”). And that is no help.

Related article: Just like I said it would, the “infectious” theory of Alzheimer’s disease is making rounds.

And here is a screenprint from a 2021 presentation by the National Institute of Aging under NIH:

If you would like to catch up on the links between common “syndromes” and intracellular infections, you can go to my page about medicine and parasites.

Now, about those nasal swabs.

Nasal swabs to diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease

Drumroll, please.

“Researchers have created a breakthrough nasal swab test that can pick up early signs, even before thinking and memory problems appear.” (New York Post).

Break through what? The delicate tissue inside the head that separates the nasal cavity from the brain? Don’t they know that in “rare cases,” it can puncture the lining and lead to brain infections, cerebral fluid leaks, and worse? Personally, I am still mad about what they did to innocent people with their “COVID swabs,” sticking God-knows what, contaminated with God knows what (see here and here ), up many innocent people’s noses.

I can see how, if this were to take off, they could start requiring nasal swabs for AD as a part of receiving medical care and being a responsible citizen who does their part to not become a burden on the society, and so on.

Here is a mainstream video describing the new potential diagnostic approach. (Note: the study in question, called “Olfactory cleft biopsy analysis of Alzheimer’s disease pathobiology across disease stages,” used 22 volunteers. That is what we have so far.)

As a peasant, here is what I am thinking about all this:

Yes, it seems to be accurate that neurological symptoms and dementia symptoms can be triggered by infections of the brain and the CNS.

Yes, these infections are very prevalent, and they often get “visible” if immunity drops, which often happens during older age.

However, no help is coming from the industry vultures. We are likely to hear more and more about new “vaccines” against various neurological issues, while hearing crickets about antiparasitic regimens, avoiding unnecessary and poorly tested procedures, and so on.

Because this.

Finding freedom

On a more inspiring note, if you’ve missed it, please check out this “unified theory of health” of sorts. Hope you find something in it that you can use for yourself.

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