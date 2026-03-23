Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Rich Moser's avatar
Rich Moser
7d

Well, let's see now: if we do as we're told, will we be punished less—or will be punished even more? Food for thought!

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4 replies by Tessa Lena and others
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
7dEdited

I never partook in taking in substances up my nose that produce a temporary euphoric, pleasurable feeling of power. I have no reason to take something into my nose that produces pain, anxiety, fear of loss of power. Correct, stay off my nasal cavity. Attempts to invade it will be met with extreme prejudice. Never once in 2020, the entire plandemic era. NEVER. And that's from someone who's old enough to never say "never." Unless I really mean it.

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
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