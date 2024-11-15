Who Are We in This World? What Would Make Our Ancestors Proud of Us?
A story about the benefits of looking away from the ever-swirling news cycle and asking ourselves who we are
I am back
I know you are wondering where I went, and I thank you for wondering.
No, I did not fall off the end of Earth. I was helping others, and helping others, pushing through, pushing through, and I hit a wall. Having hit a wall, I went very deep on the inside, into a cocoon, to think about who I am in this world. I was so deep on the inside that I d…