Sorry about disappearing for a month. I have been grieving and healing, and waiting for the words to come. You, my readers, my friends, are a real blessing in my life, you mean so much to me. Here are the words that are coming.

Nothing prepares you for losing your closest ally, your Mom.

Spiritual practice, any understanding that you think you’ve had, your slightly (slightly but still) puffed spiritual cheeks about being a spiritual person and a healer by nature and by calling, nothing.

You were pedaling and pedaling, and then the purpose is gone. It’s nothing, the end, you know it’s simply a change in location but there is still nothing, the familiar movement is gone, and you see what you didn’t see before, and you know she wants you to move forward but God, you think, God, God, if only I could go back and redo this, and that, and be wiser, and not so arrogant, if only I had more bandwidth, if only I knew twenty years ago what I know now, why so empty, and you know that you really were doing your best in each moment, and she knows that, too, but where to pedal now?

My dear Mom was total love for me all through, she was showing me the essence of being a Mother, she was caring for me as I was caring for her, and in my crazy underslept state I was so imperfect, running on near-nothing, and she was all love.

Before she went back home, she went traveling, and she was telling me what she saw. She saw Christ, among other things. I was like, oh no, please don’t go. But she wanted to go, and she went, and she joined my family in Heaven, and I am left to carry her beauty and our family work forward here on Earth.

Things are good over there, my ideas were greatly imperfect, seems like we here are fooling ourselves when we think that we have any precise idea about how things work over there.

What I am learning now is that there is no reason whatsoever for puffing spiritual cheeks. Healing is baked in into the process, it is how the Creator made us, it’s available now but it’s easier to see things once we go back home.

What I feel now is that our parents criticize us because they are frustrated about something in themselves. We are their dreams, their extension, and because the world is imperfect and they were beaten out of their hopes, their expression of love is blurred by their fears and pain. And then the curtain falls off.

There comes a time when it no longer matters, and there is only love. Nothing else. Only love. It’s a mystery. No requirement to be met to earn love, it’s just there. It’s just there because it was the reason they brought us in. It’s got broken or worn down somewhat due to pressures and hungers but it’s why we were born in the first place. It is there because it was the real reason for everything all along. And then the curtain falls off, and you cry, and you feel awe, and you cry more, and you start seeing more, and my God, there is nothing but love. On the other side, it is easier to see our reason for existence.

We don’t need to work for love.

We are destined to heal.

Photo by Aleksandra Boguslawska on Unsplash

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.