Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
3d

Oh Tessa, you made me cry. One of the most true, keen (can't find better word just now) things I have ever read about mother loss, from a daughter. It is a totally different animal than a son losing his mother, I'm not saying one bigger one smaller but different yes.

Even though I cried non stop for 4 months when my mother died so suddenly and inexplicably in her apartment in Sweden in 1999 (August 19) I still know I have not begun to cry. I built a fortress, a thicket, and I am not allowed in, and when I come close, defensive thoughts start to ring like alarm bells. Buzzards. I brainwashed myself to focus on what had been done to me, which was not trivial, to somehow live on on the right side of this grief fortress I built. I knew that day that I had not known anything about grief, before that day.

I am so sorry sweetie. It helps not to say that.

The truth is that a mother is irreplaceable. That is the truth.

No, it didn't "heal."

Despair is legitimate Tessa. I know you dreamed everything together, as one person.

Crying does heal, cry and cry. And cry.

We love you and never worry about posting, or time, or anything. Crying is the work. I wish I could come see you but alas I am in a small town in the south of Spain.

Crying.

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Phillip Badger's avatar
Phillip Badger
3d

You never get over losing your mother, instead you change and adjust in fundamental and inevitable ways. Mine died when I was 25. I’m 64 now. The scar never completely goes away; instead you incorporate it into your being.

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