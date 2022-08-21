Vera Sharav: "I came to Nuremberg to provide historical context to the current global threat confronting our civilization"
A good time to snap out of slumber and listen?
I want to share a poignant talk by Vera Sharav, whom I’ve had the joy to meet, and she is just such a vibrant, sunny soul. I admire her deeply.
Vera, the founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection, has been a fierce, very effective and highly respected medical ethics advocate for a very long time, and she has accomplished a lot. The world is …