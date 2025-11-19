Good Lord! It’s been quite an adventure for me the past few days! But luckily, all is good, I am safe, etc. I don’t think it was burglars, it looked more like a mob-like tactic, and I have ideas, but in any case, this blogger is doing fine. No pasaran.

The earlier article had a humorous tone to it because I am Russian, my Russian culture is tough, and Russian humor is dark sometimes. And besides, at this point in my life I am like, whatever, people. If you try to bully me, you may be only harming yourself. Because I have been living boldly (or stupidly, and sometimes both), at different points in my life, misguided souls have tried to kill me, kidnap me into sex slavery, bully me rather harshly me into working for the man, and God knows what else. But I am not afraid of bullies. My conscience is clear, and my heart is in the right place.. So there.

Enough of that.

Now to the regular programming. Remember the short dystopian film I reposted a couple of days ago? Here it is again, and I will tell you in a second, why.

Here is what I saw in the news just now. The financial incentive to film your neighbors in the act of “littering” plays a central role in that short film.

And while I am not at all a fan of throwing trash around—by God, New York doesn’t need any more of that—the news reminded me of the film.

Now, to be fair, currently, “illegal dumping doesn’t refer to just a few trash bags, it involves at least enough trash or bulk items to fill a bathtub, according to the Department of Sanitation. Illegal dumping is distinct from littering – it must involve a vehicle.” This makes the measure more reasonable and less like the dystopian film.



(SOURCE)

Whether it is or it is not a slippery slope toward ratting as an income stream, time will tell, but as a Soviet expat, this raises eyebrows in psychological terms. Oftentimes, the road to dystopian thinking is paved with semi-sensible laws, like a death by a thousand cuts. It’s the mind, the transactional way of thinking that concerns me here. And of course, it’s not just about New York. The acceptance of surveillance and citizen transparency is occurring on the global scale. (And if what I am hearing is correct, Musk’s satellites can already track anyone they desire, in real time. But even so, we are eternal beings, we are here on a meaningful journey, and we were born to prevail—which we do by treating ourselves and each other with heartfelt, God-sweet, intelligent love.)

A few more thoughts about ratting:

During early COVID, before the minds of my fellow New Yorkers were mercilessly attacked, then Mayor De Blasio called for ratting out thy neighbor for violating social distancing measures and committing other similar health crimes, and— I remember—my fellow New Yorkers mocked him publicly on Twitter for his ratting call. (None the less, apparently, 44,000 complaints were made.)

On the topic of ratting, I am still proud of the title of the article below, “Google’s Little Helper, Trusted Ratter.”

I am really big on refusing to throw thy neighbor under the bus as a major component of community building and prevailing over whatever dystopian nonsense the aspiring controllers may be throwing at us.

