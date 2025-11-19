Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7h

I'm glad your sense of humor pulled you through, brave sister...

;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
Jeff Verge's avatar
Jeff Verge
8h

I am reminded of a similar campaign from almost a quarter century ago:

"If you see something, say something."

Because jump-scare BOO!! There's terrists everywhere and they hate you for your freedoms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tessa Lena
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture