Is Uniparty Playing Us to Make Us Sign Our Civil Liberties Away? I Talk to Attorney Jenin Younes

Jenin and I had a really great conversation the other day. We talked mainly about how together, the two political parties play us to stay asleep when the rights are taken away from others, then wake up when the rights are taken from us, then go back to sleep. As the cycle repeats—with too many people taking turns throwing others under the bus—we end up with increasingly fewer legal rights.

Jenin made a really great point (that I previously had not thought about) at the very end of our conversation, when she described the impact of the famous conservative-driven anti-censorship case, Murthy v. Missouri (aka Missouri v. Biden), on the current state of legal affairs related to left-affiliated student activism. Thing is, the tables keep turning, the talking points keep changing—and with each turn, we end up with fewer citizen rights.

Official bio:

Jenin Younes [please follow her]! is a civil liberties attorney and writer in Washington, D.C. She is known for her work opposing Covid-19 restrictions and defending free speech, both through writing and litigation. She brought numerous challenges to Covid-19 vaccine mandates, obtained a preliminary injunction against California's law preventing doctors from giving patients advice about Covid-related matters that departs from the "scientific consensus," and was part of the team that brought Murthy v. Missouri, a case challenging government involvement in social media censorship, to the Supreme Court.

I hope you enjoy listening to our conversation as much as I enjoyed talking to Jenin!

