Due to the UK Online Safety Act, Substack now restricts access to certain posts and features unless the person agrees to verify their age. A reader in the UK alerted me to the fact that he couldn’t access Substack chat unless he agreed to go through the dance of submitting a selfie (that was supposed to prove his age … jeez) or else submitted a government-issued ID.

What Substack says:

The UK Online Safety Act (OSA) requires online platforms to introduce age verification to prevent UK users under 18 from accessing sensitive or potentially harmful content. […] In compliance with the Online Safety Act, if you’re based in the UK you may potentially encounter restricted content such as a blocked post or hidden note and be prompted to verify your age on Substack. […] If you reside in the UK, you may potentially encounter content that appears blurred or blocked from a Substack you subscribe to, on Substack.com, or on the Substack app. These include but are not limited to: A publication’s chat

DMs on Substack

Comments on a post

Notes on your Home feed The UK Online Safety Act requires restricted access to content that could be considered sensitive for younger audiences. If you see blurred or blocked content, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the content is harmful, it just may fall into a category that must be age-restricted per the requirements of the OSA. Verification in the UK is optional, however, without verification, you may continue to come across blurred content or be blocked from accessing certain features (a Substack’s chat, DMs, livestreams) with a prompt to verify your age thus limiting your Substack experience.

Selfie verification process

The selfie verification process is quick and secure and takes only a few minutes. Powered by Persona, the leading secure identity verification platform, you’ll need a stable internet connection and enough time to complete the process. If you exit the verification process, it won’t save your spot and you’ll need to start from the beginning. We also recommend having a government issued ID on hand in case the selfie verification fails.

Government-issued ID

If you’ve made several attempts at the selfie verification and are unable to submit a valid selfie, you’ll have the option to upload a government issued ID such as a driving licence [sic] or passport. Click on “Verify with Gov ID” and from the drop-down menu, select which country your government ID is from.

Safety as a decoy

When power players force things on the citizens for their own good, it’s never a great sign. Here is a story I wrote on my original Tessa Fights Robots website some 10-12 years years ago. It addresses the point.

I would like to conclude this public service announcement with a 3-year-old video by Lena Belle (that I wish I came up with myself :-)

Wait, before I conclude, let me share some thoughts.

Of course, everything on the internet is surveilled. Many things in the real world are surveilled, too. And of course, Substack is yet another place on the internet. Saddened, I am, shocked, I am not.

Here is the thing though. The history of my people back home tells me that solutions and protection come from spiritual strength, being brave, supporting each other, and refusing to throw other people under the bus. Personally, I grew up without the internet, and I know that if the internet disappears, there will be some commotion but people will still be around.

That said, for as long as it lasts, I very much enjoy writing on Substack for you right now.

