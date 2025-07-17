Topic of this week's call: what exactly happens when interactions go from zero to "volcano"—and why it benefits us to understand the game of "triggeroo"
Giving you more tools to defend yourself
On this week’s paid subscriber call (Thursdays at 2pm EST), we will talk about the mechanisms behind getting “triggered,” and what exactly happens when an interaction goes from zero to volcano in five secs.
The topic showed up on my screen this morning when I saw a dramatic local news report. The report was about a woman who slowed her car down to s…