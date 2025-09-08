This story is about “divide and conquer,” the institution of DEI, and the DEI-related quasi-legal procedural framework known as Title IX.

Back in the USSR

I am a Soviet expat. Back in the USSR, there was a ton of public chatter around “equality” and “respecting the rights of the working class.” In fact, this sloganeering was everywhere—in newspapers, on TV, even on top of buildings as giant tag lines-—but it was just that, talk. Worse, it was propaganda meant to keep people blissfully down by telling them that they were already “up.” Most Soviet citizens were poor and struggling, constantly hustling to make ends meet—but the inspirational posters and drawings of empowered workers and peasants were everywhere, doing exactly zero for the people on the ground.

It was a resource-intensive way to manufacture illusions, and I remember the “vibe” of that particular illusion very well! It was supposed to make us feel “important” and “secure.” By “security” the people upstairs probably meant “high security prison” but the prison walls were neatly painted over with sweet images of respected workers and peasants—muscular bodies, a rosy complexion, a dreamy gaze into the bright communist future that was right around the corner—the entire “care” package was painted over the prison wall!

This is very hard to forget! And so, when I first started sensing similar vibes and hearing similar language in the post-2001 United States—be it about “see something, say something,” or “sustainable development,” or “racial justice,” or “public health”—I immediately smelled a rat. To my nose, the intention had nothing to do with sustainability or respect.

It felt to me like an operation, like a well-oiled scam—like a giant plate of diversions with a generous helping of“divide and conquer” on the side. And besides, how likely would it be for the entire gang of financial moguls and implicit owners of multinational corporations—who had meticulously and cruelly squeezed their global fortunes out of the sweat and the tears of global slaves—to suddenly find their souls all at once, repent, and change their ways?

Methinks, not.

Here’s BlackRock’s (and now the World Economic Forum’s) Larry Fink, talking shop. Speaking of the WEF, it started their own DEI program in 2019. I find it completely believable that their DEI program is meant to give a genuine helping hand to the abused and the underprivileged of the world! Aren’t we lucky that our aspiring overlords are such a caring bunch?

DEI’s algorithmic roots

Coming out of Germany, and specifically, out of the Frankfurt School of philosophy (“Critical Theory”), the intellectual foundation of DEI is mechanical algorithm. I have written before about my stance on political correctness and algorithms, my opinion on that has not changed since. Genuine respect for the people and algorithmic virtue signaling are extremely different things.

Notably though, the social engineering style, associated with the “dictatorship of the proletariat”of my childhood is extremely similar to the social engineering style, associated with “DEI.”

Civil Rights Movement? Comment by Kevin Jenkins

But …. hold on here … could it be that I am just too paranoid about DEI? Could it be that I am traumatized by the Soviet Union and projecting my pain onto something that has nothing to do with the USSR? The official mainstream narrative about DEI claims that it is continuing the tradition of the American Civil Rights Movement. Am I, a Russian American, wrong about what I see?

Being a European immigrant to America, I decided to get a second opinion and ask my brother in arms for medical freedom, Kevin Jenkins, who is the CEO of Urban Global Health Alliance and a public speaker.

Here is what Kevin Jenkins had to say:

DEI, what is that? DEI has nothing to do with the civil rights movement. One of the things that I was very outraged about was that they would connect our movement to save our group in this country from the hostile takeover of their humanity and connect it to DEI. DEI has nothing to do with the civil rights movement. DEI has nothing to do with Black America. DEI has nothing to do with anything. It is a construct… And we don't need those kind of constructs anymore. We are one country trying to build, forge ahead to give opportunity for all the people in this country. And I think that's what's important. All of these little social constructs and all of these things that they're trying to say will give us a leg up is nothing worse than the welfare program that took fathers out of the house and destroyed the black family. It's just as bad as the prison industrial complex... So for me, DEI, we shouldn't even be discussing it because it was never about moving this country ahead. It was about splitting us. It was about splitting us apart so we won't have the conversation about the dashedly evil things that they were doing in all of these industrial complexes, like the prison industrial complex, like the food industrial complex, like the tech industrial, all of these complexes operating on top of the Fed and all of this web that we started figuring out what it was. And the reason why it didn't stand, because we knew it was just another tool to trap us again from communicating with each other about what's happening in our space, what's happening with our children, what's happening with our communities, what's happening in our families.

Interview with NYU Professor Mark Crispin Miller

In 2021, I interviewed my friend Professor Mark Crispin Miller about his own “speech crime” ordeal at NYU. The full interview with Mark can be found here. (YouTube took it down.) In this video excerpt, we talk specifically about the strategy of “divide and conquer,” used by the Deep State to keep the people weak, and the Deep State, strong.

In our private conversation, Mark recommended a recent film about Fred Hampton, called “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Following Mark’s advice, I watched it, and it left me in tears.

On a side note, another account of infiltration of the African American communities and movements by the state is the story of the late FBI informant Darthard Perry, detailed in his interview with Gil Noble.

According to Professor Mark Crispin Miller, in the 1960s and 1970s, the agencies became very keen on specifically infiltrating and splitting the left, especially the anti-war left. It was the time when the poor people started uniting across the racial lines, based on common “class” goals. The agencies found it threatening and, in response, they started shifting the people’s attention from “class” to “race.” Through infiltration and selective educational and academic funding by agency-connected foundations, the agencies aimed to create division in the ranks of the leftists across the racial lines. For example, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Ford Foundation, notorious for their history of eugenics and racism, played a prominent role in “helping” to split the left through funding educational programs and academic through focused on “race,” as opposed to “class.”

For instance, the Rockefeller Foundation started a program devoted to “racial equality” in 1963 (see their own account). According to Mark, this topic was covered, among others, by Daniel Brandt, founder of Namebase, however, Brandt’s work on the subject cannot be currently found online. What can be found online is his essay about the infiltration of the media by the CIA. Additionally, some aspects related to the impact of the Rockefeller Foundation on “DEI” are covered in this Heritage Foundation report. I do not necessarily agree with the views of the authors on a number of topics but it is good to read everything and make up our own minds.

An industry? A bubble? A golden goose?

The proverbial globalists never seem to lose their appetite for having limitless money and power. To support their appetite, every now and then, they come up with a novel narrative to support their game of “divide and conquer” musical chairs.” In America, no mirage ever goes unmonetized, and so we end up with investments into the new mirage, consultants on how to best bring the new mirage to life, legal firms specializing in cases catering to the new mirage, and so on. Once a monetization infrastructure is put in place, it begins to fight for itself, feeding right into its founding mirage. That’s Mirage Economy 101 for us all!

Since America is a trend setter, foreign leaders look at America and learn. This is how gravy trains mirages go global. Or, perhaps, this is how they used to go global in the good ol’ days. Nowadays, the globalists have direct access to their puppets in political chairs.

DEI industrial complex

Let us look at the numbers. According to Yahoo! Finance, the “global market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.”

This graph from Research and Markets from 2024 predicts an even higher number for the D&I global industry by 2030. (Predictions aren’t worth much, I know, but they do show “trends.”)

According to Oprima Reach Media, “United States DEI Service Market [emphasis mine] was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030.”

The DEI movement is tightly linked to the whole “sustainable development” gimmick and the United Nations’ ESGs.

According to a 2024 Bloomberg article, “for the last few years, the ESG movement has affected both how people invest and what they buy. … Virtue has become a major industry in the last decade. Investments in sustainable assets grew from $22.8 trillion in 2016 to $35.3 trillion in 2020, but fell to $30.3 trillion in 2022. The DEI industry is worth as much at $9 billion.”

By the way, even the Wikipedia mentions that “the term ESG first came to prominence in a 2004 report titled ‘Who Cares Wins,’ which was a joint initiative of financial institutions at the invitation of the United Nations (UN). By 2023, the ESG movement had grown from a UN corporate social responsibility initiative into a global phenomenon representing more than US$30 trillion in assets under management.”

Speaking of bubbles, investments, and the ESGs, I keep coming back to the timeless quote from the 2008 Harper’s Magazine article called The Next Bubble (uncovered by Cory Morningstar some years ago):

Our economy is in serious trouble. Both the production-consumption sector and the FIRE sector know that a debt-deflation Armageddon is nigh, and both are praying for a timely miracle, a new bubble to keep the economy from slipping into a depression.

We have learned that the industry in any given bubble must support hundreds or thousands of separate firms financed by not billions but trillions of dollars in new securities that Wall Street will create and sell. Like housing in the late 1990s, this sector of the economy must already be formed and growing even as the previous bubble deflates. For those investing in that sector, legislation guaranteeing favorable tax treatment, along with other protections and advantages for investors, should already be in place or under review. Finally, the industry must be popular, its name on the lips of government policymakers and journalists. It should be familiar to those who watch television news or read newspapers.

There are a number of plausible candidates for the next bubble, but only a few meet all the criteria. Health care must expand to meet the needs of the aging baby boomers, but there is as yet no enabling government legislation to make way for a health-care bubble; the same holds true of the pharmaceutical industry, which could hyperinflate only if the Food and Drug Administration was gutted of its power [lol, emphasis mine]. A second technology boom—under the rubric “Web 2.0”—is based on improvements to existing technology rather than any new discovery. The capital-intensive biotechnology industry will not inflate, as it requires too much specialized intelligence.

There is one industry that fits the bill: alternative energy [emphasis miine0, the development of more energy-efficient products, along with viable alternatives to oil, including wind, solar, and geothermal power, along with the use of nuclear energy to produce sustainable oil substitutes, such as liquefied hydrogen from water. Indeed, the next bubble is already being branded. Wired magazine, returning to its roots in boosterism, put ethanol on the cover of its October 2007 issue, advising its readers to forget oil; NBC had a “Green Week” in November 2007, with themed shows beating away at an ecological message and Al Gore making a guest appearance on the sitcom 30 Rock. Improbably, Gore threatens to become the poster boy for the new economy: He has joined the legendary venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, which assisted at the births of Amazon.com and Google, to oversee the “climate change solutions group,” thus providing a massive dose of Nobel Prize–winning credibility that will be most useful when its first alternative-energy investments are taken public before a credulous mob. Other ventures—Lazard Capital Markets, Generation Investment Management, Nth Power, EnerTech Capital, and Battery Ventures—are funding an array of startups working on improvements to solar cells, to biofuels production, to batteries, to “energy management” software, and so on.”

I’ll just leave it there.

Does DEI include diversity of opinion?

No, it doesn’t.

For instance, in 2023, Dr. Tabia Lee, who is African American, was accused of “whitesplaning” and fired from her position of a Diversity Director at Anza College, a community college in Cupertino, after she questioned a number of campus policies related to DEI.

Based on Dr. Lee’s interview with Glenn Loury, her firing might have also something to do with office rivalry and in-fighting, which brings us to a very important point—unfortunately, the framework of “DEI,” just like any other algorithm-based framework, can be easily weaponized and used to get rid of dissidents, professional rivals, etc.

What is in common between the “COVID” scheme and the “DEI” scheme?

Separation!

The proverbial globalists, i.e. lost souls who feel that the only way for them to experience a semblance of being loved is to enslave the entire world, those globalists want us to be separate from each other in a thousand irreparable ways.

Their latest gimmick is to make us intersectionally separated and reduced to a section of, hopefully, just one: flattened, unwell, untouchable, angry, masked, vaccinated, and completely dependent on being repaired validated from the outside.

The aspiring puppeteers are laboring 24/7 to erode the natural understanding and compassion between men and women, children and parents, people of different ethnicities, races, religions, political thoughts, sexual orientations, and so on.

They want to keep presiding over all of us—which depends on us hurting, walking in tortured circles, blaming each other, hurting each other, going at each other’s throats—so that we NEVER look up.

A bag of tricks

In order to stay in power, the globalists use literal violence, war, intimidation, mind-control, neurolinguistic programming (an example of NLP would be the work of the prominent DEI consultant Robin DiAngelo whose messages are designed to disempower the people on both sides of the “racial divide”)—as well as straightforward propaganda, incentives and pressures, most of them less grotesque and more covert than a donut for a COVID shot.

They use carrots and sticks. They use finance, medicine, education, media, politics, religion, law and pseudo-law.

A omni-trap

Here we have a multi-trap—with a diverse menu of baits—but designed to catch all.

For those with open and actively bleeding generational or individual wounds, it offers a “limited hangout” version of assimilation into the machine “empowerment” (the Soviet kind of “empowerment” because no one at the very top is considering sharing even a drop of their power).

For those whose historical or individual wounds are deeper under the surface, the “privileged” ones, it offers an opportunity to prolong their mirage experience, while playing both a “culprit” and a “savior.”

And as long as the players on the ground are engaged in this self-limited and self-limiting game, the machine keeps turning, and the ones who control the machine stay in charge—which is what they want.

This arrangement is also a cruel mind game that tricks people into thinking that they simply can’t maintain an internal balance when exposed to even the slightest difference in opinion—that the only way for them to be “safe” is to censor dissent.

At the same time, their feeling of being “violated” by exposure to a differing opinion gets plugged in into the censorship war machine that uses youth as Stockholm Syndrome-driven cannon balls against anyone whom the admins want out.

Speaking of weaponization, there is something that requires a lot of attention of the public but it has mostly been flying under the radar even amid critiques of DEI. That something is Title IX. The reason it requires attention is because it’s a legal foundation that currently allows schools to create and use quasi-legal, arbitrary, subjective processes to exonerate or prosecute professors and students at will, under the cover of DEI. This gets somewhat technical, so I will spell it out step by step.

A bill to close some of the loopholes (Ensuring Fairness for Students Act) was introduced in 2023 but it did not pass.

What is Title IX and how does it relate to DEI?

Title IX is a part of the Education Amendments of 1972. The original purpose of Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 was to update Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which banned several forms of discrimination in employment, but did not specifically address or mention discrimination in the educational field.[1] It’s a federal law intended to formally prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded educational programs and activities. Title IX applies to all public and private elementary and secondary schools, school districts, colleges, and universities receiving any federal financial assistance.[2]

This law applies to all aspects of federally funded education, from pre-school through graduate school, and deals with discrimination in areas like admissions, athletics[3], and access to facilities.

According to Title IX, schools are expected to have procedures in place where alleged victims can report any incidents, those incidents can be investigated, appropriate measures can be taken, and so on.

On the surface, Title IX is a very good thing. I, for one, detest it when innocent, qualified human beings get discriminated against. However, the devil is always in the detail, and the real-life interpretation and implementation of Title IX has been fluid and dependent on subjective preferences and the “mood” in the air, so to speak. Title IX has been following political “winds,” the invisible hand of industry funding, cultural trends, personal rivalry dynamics, and, dare I say, the wishes of the Deep State, the predators, benefitting from pain and confusion in the heads of all good people on the ground--while they steal from all.

Even formally, related regulations have been adjusted quite a few times since the legislation was first passed. For example, the 2014 DOE document titled, Questions and Answers on Title IX and Sexual Violence, says:

Title IX protects students from sex discrimination; it does not regulate the content of speech [emphasis mine].. OCR recognizes that the offensiveness of a particular expression as perceived by some students, standing alone, is not a legally sufficient basis to establish a hostile environment under Title IX. Title IX also does not require, prohibit, or abridge the use of particular textbooks or curricular materials.[4]

Now, compare the above to the 2020 Title IX regulations’ Final Rule, published by the DOE. The 2020 Final Rule added a broadly defined category of “sexual harassment” as a form of sex discrimination addressed by Title IX:

The Final Rule defines sexual harassment broadly to include any of three types of misconduct on the basis of sex, all of which jeopardize the equal access to education that Title IX is designed to protect: · Any instance of quid pro quo harassment by a school's employee [i.e., granting favors or denying access depending on whether the alleged perpetrator gets their sexual demands met] ; · any unwelcome conduct that a reasonable person would find so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it denies a person equal educational access [a gray area, this can be interpreted in many ways and potentially abused]; · any instance of sexual assault (as defined in the Clery Act[5]), dating violence, domestic violence, or stalking as defined in the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The Final Rule prohibits sex-based misconduct in a manner consistent with the First Amendment [the interoperation of consistency is left to the school – comment mine]. Quid pro quo harassment and Clery Act / VAWA offenses are not evaluated for severity, pervasiveness, offensiveness, or denial of equal educational access, because such misconduct is sufficiently serious to deprive a person of equal access. The Final Rule uses the Supreme Court’s Davis definition (severe and pervasive and objectively offensive conduct, effectively denying a person equal educational access) as one of the three categories of sexual harassment, so that where unwelcome sex-based conduct consists of speech [emphasis mine] or expressive conduct, schools balance Title IX enforcement with respect for free speech and academic freedom. The Final Rule uses the Supreme Court’s Title IX-specific definition rather than the Supreme Court’s Title VII workplace standard (severe or pervasive conduct creating a hostile work environment). First Amendment concerns differ in educational environments and workplace environments, and the Title IX definition provides First Amendment protections appropriate for educational institutions where students are learning, and employees are teaching. Students, teachers, faculty, and others should enjoy free speech and academic freedom protections, even when speech or expression is offensive.

As you see, the 2020 version includes speech. A reference to the First Amendment is made but in practice, the way it is handled is not regulated and is left in the hands of the administration of the school.

Additionally, the 2020 DOE guideline regarding the Title IX Final Rule says:

A Federal court order vacated [emphasis mine] the following language in 34 C.F.R. § 106.45(b)(6)(i): “If a party or witness does not submit to cross-examination at the live hearing, the decision-maker(s) must not rely on any statement of that party or witness in reaching a determination regarding responsibility.” Victim Rights Law Center et al. v. Cardona, No. 1:20-cv-11104, 2021 WL 3185743 (D. Mass. July 28, 2021), appeals pending (1st Cir.). The Department will no longer enforce this portion of the provision and any related statements in this document may not be relied upon. [6]

The 2024 Final Rule added a ban on discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. [7]

In 2025, the DOE sent a Jan. 31 “Dear Colleague” letter to universities across the United States saying that educational institutions must abide by the Title IX regulations from Trump’s first term, as opposed to the 2024 regulations from Biden’s term. “Biden’s Title IX regulations faced several hurdles, including a July 2024 injunction from a Kansas District Court and legal challenges in 25 other states. A Kentucky federal judge ultimately struck down the changes on Jan. 9.”

As you see, those rules are broad and vague. In the real world, the area of sexual harassment can be extremely sensitive and complex. Abusers in positions of power may be covering up their tracks—at the same time, the rules leave room for slander and make it possible for a school administration to use the process to get rid of dissidents, office rivals, those with disagreeable political views, etc.

It’s a problem when genuine predators try to bully their victims and hide their tracks—and that needs to be addressed, for sure However, it is not unusual for modern students to react disproportionately to any academic critique and confuse their “feeling of being violated” by critique— or even by hearing an opinion that rubs them the wrong way— with being harassed.

Thus, the process can be potentially abused by either side of the investigation, definitions and interpretations can be yanked in different directions, and a much clearer process is required to handle these matters and deliver justice in an appropriate way.

Title IX framework is easy to abuse

“Sexual harassment” claims can be a gray area even when dealt with via a straightforward lawsuit (think official hearings, depositions, jury trial, etc.). But in case of Title IX, there is no jury trial. Title IX investigations and decision-making are subjective, they do not abide by formal legal rules. Things are left up to school admins, the process is arbitrary, and the practical outcome are often determined by personal preferences, alliances, rivalries, office politics, etc.

An absence of a proper legal process may lead to tragedies and confusion.

Here is one convoluted case. Three years ago, a male student at California State University Maritime, Camren McKay Bagnall, hung himself after a fellow female student filed a complaint alleging that their sexual encounter was a rape. In a lawsuit filed by his parents, they alleged that evidence supported a consensual nature of their son’s sexual encounter with the accuser, and that their son had ended his life as a result of ungrounded accusations and resulting bullying at school. I find it extremely tragic. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know who was telling the truth—and I would be a hypocrite to take sides—but it is known that a young student took his own life. And I do think strongly that cases like this require a clear process and cannot be investigated based on personal preference or by mob rule.

Mob rule is a very dangerous method of establishing “justice.” In the lack of a clearly defined legal process, both students and professors run the risk of having their reputations, careers, and academic prospects ruined, whether they are actually guilty of any wrongdoing or not.

The lawsuit filed by his parents was dismissed, they appealed.

A case of a Professor at U of Colorado

Let’s look at a case of a professor at University of Colorado who was fired after he, allegedly, attempted to independently investigate and potentially challenge a decision made about a Title IX complaint related to his former student. The case was described in a paper published in Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, Vol. 40, No. 2, 2017.

Consider the real case of a former professor in the philosophy department at the University of Colorado in Boulder. A graduate student accused a recently graduated colleague of sexually assaulting her at a party. The University’s Office of Discrimination and Harassment (ODH) investigated and found that the accused student had violated the school’s policy. A professor who had been an informal advisor to the accused felt that the ODH investigation had been unfair. Seeking to remedy this unfairness and clear the name of the accused in the department, the professor began interviewing the witnesses himself, prepared a report of his own about the information he gathered, and disseminated this information among others in the department. The professor’s “report” is not publicly available, but the faculty panel that later reviewed the events called it “offensive and derogatory,” saying that it “unnecessarily paints a very negative picture of the Complainant’s behavior and character.” Another professor provided testimony that the author of the “report” told her “that the Complainant was very drunk, sitting on the laps of multiple students, [and] making passes at the men at [the party].” The complainant, apparently finding this development distressing, alleged that the professor had retaliated against her for filing her initial complaint. Her notice of claim characterizes the report as “painting [her] as ‘sexually promiscuous’ and alleging she falsified the report of the assault.” She reached a settlement with the University, and the administration moved to fire the professor.8 A faculty panel reviewed the case and determined that the professor had acted unprofessionally but that he had not retaliated against the complainant. The panel recommended against termination, but the decision ultimately rested with the President of the University.

Again, based on the existing process, it is very hard to be certain about what happened, and who was telling the truth.

Language issues

An additional confusion comes from the use of quasi-legal language in a way that is disconnected from traditional law. Title IX, as well intended as it may have been (?), ends up functioning as a quasi-legal framework that uses legal terms without abiding by the proper legal definitions of those terms in law or by the requirements of the legal process in the traditional sense of it.

For example, a term that is often used is “assault.” The term "assault" has a specific meaning in the law. [8] According to DOJ, assault is an “attempt with force or violence to do a corporal injury to another; may consist of any act tending to such corporal injury, accompanied with such circumstances as denotes at the time an intention, coupled with present ability, of using actual violence against the person.” [9]

When Title IX talks about assault—and Title IX proceedings regularly use this term—it may easily be used in a way that is disconnected from its formal meaning in the U.S. law.

"Consent" has a meaning in the law [10] [11], but Title IX leaves room for using arbitrarily defined "consent".

The game of thrones

Since the Title IX current legal framework can be stretched and abused at will, it becomes a powerful weapon of personal power for school and DEI admins. If, for instance, they want to get rid of somebody they don’t like, they can use the notion of protecting the "feelings" of certain students as a basis of a Title IX charge or similar DEI “crimes.”

Even though the process is very subjective, the verdict carries a lot of weight. It can ruin one’s reputation for life and end one’s academic career. If the person is formally found in violation of Title IX, the admins can easily fire them, and no one else will hire them, based on the charge. This way, any office intrigue or a political disagreement can potentially end the entire academic career of an individual, even if the accusation was based on a slander, and the individual actually did no wrong. This arrangement allows to censor academic dissent under the noble mask of fighting for protected groups.

At many educational institutions, a person can file a Title IX claim and then refuse to participate in the proceedings, which then allows the admins to prosecute the claims. This means that anyone can issue a very serious charge and then disappear. Complainants may no longer even be students by the time the proceedings begin, in which case the university has no jurisdiction over them. This leaves a lot of room for subjectivity and abuse.

There is also a "single investigator" approach. It is not prohibited for a single investigator to interview the complainant and the respondent, and then decide, at their discretion, who is telling the truth.

In legal terms, the sole investigator uses an arbitrarily interpreted "preponderance" (51 percent) standard. That means that if the complainant makes false allegations, be it on their own accord or a part of a coordinated campaign to censor dissent, and if their complaint is countered only by the word of their target, such allegations may be decided against the target based only on the condition that the investigator “feels” that way about the case, or perhaps dislikes the target, or doesn’t appreciate their views. And even so, the verdict issued by a single investigator would still have power and would still be hard to reject in later proceedings.

Here are some examples of how university websites talk about Title IX:

As you see, university websites do show their procedures for Title IX investigations and decisions. However, they don’t disclose the subjectivity factor or the heavy degree of administrative involvement in decisions to investigate and prosecute. Admins decide whether a claim will be investigated, how it will be framed, how long the investigation will proceed, and they also decide the final outcome. On the outside, he process appears legally objective and neutral—but it is in reality, it may be anything but.

In practice, school admins can target anyone they want out. They may wait for something “bad” to happen – for instance, for the professor or student to tell a joke or express an opinion that someone finds offensive, or innocently hugs a colleague or a fellow student, etc. But they may also create something that can be treated as a violation, provoke the target, create a setup—and then proceed to “investigate.”

And, as I mentioned earlier, it’s an industry. Title IX has become a big business. Many law firms are making a fair amount of money from Title IX proceedings, and that is the business that they don’t want to lose.

Recent changes in the law related to DEI

A number of changes took place in the recent months.

The change that has received perhaps the most coverage is Trump’s Executive Order from January 20, 2025 (Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing). Then on January 21, 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order entitled Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity. In a manner that many found contradictory to the earlier Executive Orders related to DEI, on January 29, 2025, he signed an Executive Order titled Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism.

On February 21, 2025, the federal district court for the District of Maryland blocked Trump from enforcing a majority of the first two January 2025 Executive Orders that sought to eliminate DEI initiatives in government agencies, educational institutions, as well as the private sector.

Additionally, on June 5, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark, unanimous decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, 605 U.S. ___ (2025), “fundamentally altering the landscape for ‘reverse discrimination’ claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The ruling eliminates the long-standing ‘background circumstances’ requirement for majority-group plaintiffs, significantly lowering the threshold for such claims.”

Translation from legalese to English: This decision meant that when it comes to discrimination claims, members of majority groups should be treated the same way as the members of minority groups, without additional proof requirements that were previously applied only to the members of majority groups.

Here was National Law Reviews says:

Petitioner Marlean Ames, a heterosexual woman, served in various roles at the Ohio Department of Youth Services since 2004. In 2019, Ames applied for a newly created management position but was passed over in favor of a lesbian woman. Shortly thereafter, Ames was demoted from her program administrator role, which was subsequently filled by a gay man. Ames brought suit under Title VII, alleging that her sexual orientation was the reason for both the denied promotion and a subsequent demotion. Both the District Court and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Ames’s claims, applying the familiar framework for disparate treatment cases based on circumstantial evidence under McDonnell Douglas Corp. v. Green, 411 U.S. 792 (1973). Critically, the lower courts required Ames—as a member of a “majority group”—to meet an additional evidentiary hurdle: she had to show “background circumstances to support the suspicion that the defendant is that unusual employer who discriminates against the majority.” Because Ames could not provide such evidence, her claims were dismissed at summary judgment. The Supreme Court, in a sweeping opinion authored by Justice Jackson, unequivocally rejected the “background circumstances” rule. The Court held that Title VII’s text protects “any individual” from discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin—without regard to whether the plaintiff is a member of a majority or minority group. The Court emphasized that Congress did not authorize courts to impose special, heightened requirements on majority-group plaintiffs. Instead, all Title VII plaintiffs must be held to the same, “not onerous” prima facie standard articulated in McDonnell Douglas: showing that they applied for a position for which they were qualified, were rejected, and that the circumstances give rise to an inference of unlawful discrimination. See Texas Dept. of Community Affairs v. Burdine, 450 U.S. 248, 253 (1981). The Court’s opinion also criticized the proliferation of inflexible, judge-made evidentiary rules in employment discrimination litigation, warning that such doctrines distort the statutory text and create unnecessary confusion for litigants and courts alike. In a notable concurrence, Justice Thomas (joined by Justice Gorsuch) went further, questioning the continued utility of the McDonnell Douglas framework itself and highlighting the risks posed by judicially created doctrines that lack textual support.

(SOURCE - National Law Review)

Conclusion

Without a doubt, each of us is fully entitled to holding our own, experience-based opinions regarding the benefits or the harms of institutional DEI.

However, the absence of a clearly defined legal process for investigating Title IX and similar cases at educational institutions is universally challenging regardless of one’s views because no proper legal procedure should be left at the mercy of who is in charge on a given day--and who gets to bully whom.

My prayer is always for genuine clarity and harmony—but also, I hope that this legal loophole is closed in the fairest way without any delay.

