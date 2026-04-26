Writing this missive as an update on my life.

Mom is out of the hospital, and she needs me to care for her 24/7.

So right now, my art is the art of eldercare. My philosophy is the ability to stay calm and grounded on very little sleep. My spiritual training as a healer is hands-on training in what I don’t know how to describe in words but it is making me a better person and a better healer, without fancy words.

I am one with the universe.

I am grateful to the Spirit for moving things forward for me in the way the Spirit knows.

I feel love beyond any words, and I try to give love and accept love.

It is easy to “practice spirituality” and write about news and philosophy in a sunny room and no pressing issues. My God, I long for that.

But right now, my art is the art of eldercare, and my prayer is for the Spirit to walk with me and hold my hand as we heal in the way that the Spirit knows to bring it, and it always does.

I am tired as hell but my heart is singing, it is singing a song of truth and progress, a song of healing and love.

On that note, I would like to bring back a few stories I have written in the past. The news cycle is all important but it moves too fast for a human heart. Here is something for your heart.

In the light of the thinning attention span of the public and AI-generated content flying around like colorful locust, I take pride in the fact that I still write my stories by hand. I ain’t going to dig my own grave, no no no, I am human, and I ain’t going to obsolete myself.

Maybe robots can weave words together alright, maybe so, but they can’t connect to the Spirit the way we, human beings, are wired to do—so I keep being me and doing it from the inside, without AI.

I would like to end this story with an old recording of an Armenian song that I made a few years ago.

Sound is the language of the Spirit. Love is life. We are One.

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