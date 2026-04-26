Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Cutting Through the Matrix's avatar
Cutting Through the Matrix
3d

Stay strong.

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
Al's avatar
Al
3d

Tessa, you may benefit from a very few minutes' read about how navy SEALs take very short power naps. I used the search terms " navy seal power nap advice " on Google, and A.I. spat up some bits of advice, beginning with this:

"The Navy SEAL power nap, popularized by Jocko Willink, involves lying on your back with legs elevated above the heart for 8–10 minutes to rapidly boost energy and reduce fatigue without waking up groggy. It combines physical, gravity-assisted relaxation with a short, controlled sleep duration, ensuring you stay in a light sleep phase."

My own experience is that a belly full of calcium makes me even dopier than my usual baseline state, too. I had a boss years ago who would leave his job, come to his business (where I worked) in late afternoon, and he'd gulp down a quart of milk and lie in his car for twenty minutes, then be ready to kill for another several hours in his late fifties. I lean more towards plain, full-fat organic yogurt. The dairy also contains tryptophan, which also abets drowsiness.

It may also help to buy Kevlar contact lenses to keep your eyes open (just kidding . . . yeah, yeah, I know: keep the day job). Please take care of your both awzum self and your mom, too. I wish I could mail you some sleep coupons or something - like carbon credits.

};^D

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