Talking Points Are Really "Demons"
...which explains why under the influence of those "demons," people need very badly to hear their talking point recited back to them
I had no plan to type this story but it went ahead and wrote itself. All I can do at this point is share, and hope it inspires useful thoughts.
You know how I always protest against the talking points?
Here is why.
Talking points are demons in the literal sense.
“Demon” is an artificial spirit that was birthed by human thought and then took a life of its o…