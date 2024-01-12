Theranos on Steroids? NYC Architectural Firm Proposes to Suspend a Skysraper Upside Down from an Asteroid (Expensively)
Because we obviously need that!
Here is an odd one. The ridiculousness of this project by Clouds Architecture Office caught my eye, so, here’s Yahoo News. But wait, before you read about it, the first name of one of the two partners at the firm is Ostap, which is also the first name of the famous con man character from the popular Soviet novel called “Golden Calf.” A coincidence? Wit…