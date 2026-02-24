I have been silent. I have been thinking. I have been silent because I like to act responsible and only speak when the world makes sense to me. And for a bit, it didn’t.

Yes, we are all under a heavy nudging pressure of the television screen—but that’s precisely it, the behavioral pattern of spitting out our thoughts in reaction to the news, prior to properly thinking things through, is a huuge part of Mind Control. (It’s because the deep state people want to keep us on edge).

Me, I have opted out of this whole fussy business of Mind Control. (As I was typing this sentence, a very helpful deep state monitor proxy, also known as “autocomplete,” completed the phrase “Mind Control” for me. YIKES.)

But back to me.

I have been grieving the lies.

I went inside, then I was reborn again, for the millionth time. The world is making sense to me again, so here I am.

But yes, before that, I was grieving and scratching my head.

The files? Without a doubt, I was disgusted, but I was already aware that the world had been running this way. It was more like… WOW OMG THIS NARRATIVE CONTROL!!

My heart exploded recently when I saw a brave and honest friend, who shall remain unnamed because, love, yes, love, and also, I really prefer that my friend stays alive … but I did feel feelings when I saw my friend lie publicly about a meaningful thing—lie once, then double down and lie some more.

No, I am not referring to the recent statement that Bobby made about glyphosate, even though I grieved that one, too. I suspect that both Bobby and my friend have experienced similar focused pressure onto where it matters, but …

Good God.

I could be in the minority of one who noticed that my friend had lied about an important thing. And … it is love I am sending, not anger, love. I know, I know for sure that love is a much more potent weapon against the so-called deep state than condemnation of a human being who is being hoodwinked. Over the past few years, I have seen it too many times that the act of saying what’s true gets drowned in the magical circus of mind control if the timing is not right. The Spirt is here. The truth will come out.

I have been feeling Kassandra grief though (I like the spelling of it that is closer to the Greek).

There is too much bull$shit going around. Too much!!

At this point of my life, I know that “our news” is mostly there to distract us from what is really going on. I can’t unsee what I’ve seen.

What have I seen?

My heroes selling out their hearts in pursuit of dominant spots.

Brave warriors, drunk on personal vanity, using truthful words in vain (also in pursuit of dominant spots).

My true, uncorruptible friends attacked unfairly and being pushed aside, and sometimes invited back to speak if they agree to have their voice tempered with and their balls cut off.

I sing the Kassandra grief.

But what is outside of Kassandra grief?

Actual aliveness

The real courage. The courage of defying the very energy pattern of being a slave.

Outside of Kassandra grief, there is light. There is blue sky. There is no branding, no chest-beating, no cut-throat backstabbing for the “freedom buck” (or, for that matter, the “spiritual buck”).

Speaking of the spiritual buck, here is my pet peeve.

A significant difference

Communing with Spirit is the farthest thing from repeating talking points.

Words can be abused, if one’s inclination is to abuse words.

Repeating fancy words like “Jesus” or “deep love” or “indigenous” or “plasma” or “mystery” or “sunyata” is just, well, repeating words.

Saying spiritual words—with the purpose of abusing and stealing—is not any harder than repeating any other kind of words to that same end.

High-end predators, the ones who engage in mind control, are far more likely to tell you exactly what you want to hear. That is true for “spiritual” circles, that is also rue for the “medical freedom,” that is true for the Republicans and the Democrats.

And now, there is this whole conversation about Deepak Chorpa and others (here is an interesting take), and the files, and OMG, who could have known? And am like, my heart … this is effen tragic, yes, and disgusting, yes, but what exactly is the shocking part? Have you heard him speak? Did he sound real?!!!

A lot of the “spiritual” stuff that “makes it to the top” is wounded magicians who use their gifts to enslave and enchant. It is their face that gives it off.

That is the world we live in.

A lot of “beloved” public figures in every field and every opinion camp are skilled magicians who f&ck with people’s minds.

And the medicine that we can use? The medicine is complex but I believe it starts with being honest with yourself and making it a point to walk in your truth, not betray yourself (because you are a sacred, eternal soul) and also not betray any innocent human beings (who are also sacred, eternal souls), no matter what any vanity demons or any media anchors say about how they are inferior to you.

Your right to defend yourself is sacred, and it is very important to use it right, in the real spiritual sense, by God.

That’s a beautiful start.

I also encourage you to check out these two of my essays that delve into the anatomy of Narrative Control (a philosophical view) and how a raw human soul is to survive.

Thank you for being you and sticking around.

… and also #2 STRANGE LOVE I THE TIME OF KALI YUGA (tessafightsrobots.com)

