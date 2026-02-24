Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Hopkins's avatar
Mark Hopkins
2h

It cannot be anything other than this: All life is sacred... And all life is interconnected with the universal aether, consciousness and Spirit. The struggle is to be able see this truth through the noise... which is really challenging. No worries though... you ARE this truth no matter your state of mind or awareness.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tessa Lena
Noel Spangler's avatar
Noel Spangler
17m

You are wise to step back from the circus, Tessa. And it takes a lot of kindness and self-restraint to not name names and call people out. There may be certain situations where that is appropriate, but I feel you are making the right choice here.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tessa Lena · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture