I was born in a place that no longer exists. It is strange to say it, even stranger to think it—but it’s gone. It is no longer here.

There was an ordinary, pure flow of the Soviet life—and then—boom, fireworks, a splash, all this freedom and chaos and a colorful absolution of Soviet sins through mob-controlled exuberant commerce … there was this magical cusp of things—a sudden access to lacy bras and Twix bars, an inebriating “free press,” mob shootings, Western music, “the wind of change,”—and then I moved here, and the place that made me who I am dissolved itself. And my memory—as well as the memory of those who lived through the same experience—is the only “proof” that it was ever real.

There is one particular thing from that magical place that I still miss to this day, and it is the honor and joy of “making art for the sake of art,” the non-transactional nature of philosophical pursuits.

To this day, I don’t weave traps with what I write.

I don’t.

I don’t want to weave traps.

I exist in freedom, freedom, freedom, the real kind.

I walk in the kind of freedom that breathes connection to Spirit and has zero desire to dance to the drum of anyone’s preferred talking points. Not even my own.

I’ve been at it for what feels like an eternity. (And today, inspired by the “study” about using poetry to confuse AI, I looked up this piece that I wrote many years ago. I am still at it. I am still free.)

Here is a rough fact. We have all been abused and under-appreciated so deeply—and for so long—that many of us forgot what it feels like to be free on the inside, at all times, no matter what the bulldozer says and wants us to do.

The bulldozer is here, of course it is.

The bulldozer speaks through the newspapers, through every aspect of the machine, through the people in our lives who are SO busy making sure no one reduces them that they often bite first, just in case.

The bulldozer is here, and yet we are free.

Me. I come from the passionate Russian culture where friendship is real friendship, where relationships are not transactional, where art is about looking for truth, and words have weight.

And I say, we are free.

There is so much pain in the world right now. We are all so brave, we just have to be in order to deal with the heaviness of the bulldozer.

We are brave and free.

The bulldozer will break into pieces, the trolling will end, the abuse is not forever.

We are forever.

Our love is forever.

Our non-transactionality is forever.

And in the name of non-transactionality, I don’t weave traps with my writing.

I respect you. I respect me.

Every real friendship that came to me is a gift. Every real interaction is a gift.

We are free.

And God, I’ve been paying for this robot fighting. I have been through so much in the past five years, it almost doesn’t feel reall Betrayal has been the hardest, looking back I think that betrayal by the people I loved was harder than the physical pain. Envy was the second hardest. People turning their backs on me after some wounded soul volunteered to trick them against me was something I didn’t like at all.

But I am still free.

We all are.

And every real friendship that came to me has been a gift.

We, free beings, belong in a place where friendship is real friendship, and relationships are not transactional.

We all belong in a place where we … belong, and welcome, and loved with heart.

And in my heart, I know that when the people who were tricked into doubting me realize what took place, they will awaken to love, again.

And we’ll sing together, and dance together, and celebrate an elevated understanding of life.

Because love is stronger than lies.

Truth is stronger than fear.

Our singing and dancing together will be sweet.

Oh, so sweet.

Oh, so sweet.

Oh yes.

This blogger back in the Motherland

A note to readers: If you are in the position to do so, I very much encourage you to become a paid subscriber or donate. I love you in any case, but it helps A LOT, and I am in a dire need to get more donations and paid subscribers while keeping my posts free. Thank you from my heart for your support!

Donate

Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

Opinions and viewpoints presented by my podcast guests are their own and may not represent the opinion of this author or publication. Publication of opinions is intended for educational and philosophical purposes only.

Any opinions about any third party expressed or published on my Substack or on any other platform or media in relation to my work, religions or other expression, or social exchanges, are strictly subjective opinions and spiritual /religious explorations that are intended to be used as such.

Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.