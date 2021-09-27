This story is about gruesome seduction and gradual transitions to the previously unthinkable.

The other day, I stumbled upon a very depressing documentary called, “Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich.” It stunned me with its simplicity.

It talked, among other things, about how a combination of economic pressures and wall-to-wall Nazi propaganda led to a situation in which many German doctors and nurses began sincerely believing in the “goodness” of “mercy killings” (of the disabled German children—whose state-directed murder came before the concentration camps—and of the mentally handicapped Germans). In fact, doctors joined the Nazi party in larger numbers than Germans of other professions.