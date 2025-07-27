You may have seen the recent Executive Order. It has a nice ring to its name: “Ending Crime and Disorder on American Streets.” Sure, what law-abiding citizen doesn’t want to end crime?

You realize what is actually going on though, right? You realize that this is a mouse trap, right?

One side deliberately creates a situation of chaos, discomfort, and fear, and then the other sides comes in and brings a “solution” (wink, wink).

The “solution” comes in at a time when the citizens are tired enough, annoyed enough—and so the annoyed, boiling citizens cheer for the tightening of the screws. We the people eagerly kiss the boot, thinking the boot will protect us from chaos and walk exclusively on the faces of those we deem bad.