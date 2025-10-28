Reconciling Germ Theory and Terrain Theory + My Health Journey + Why Fundraiser

I was prompted to do this video due to the ongoing need to fundraise. I have gone a tremendously long way in my healing but I am also at war with not very nice people, and, for the record, I will prevail.

Now, a few notes about the science I mentioned in the talk. The first part is about the covert technologies that are used, unfortunately on a massive scale, both to shape collective opinion and to attack human health. Yes, they are doing it, and no, we have no fear. The second part is about microbial wars for iron.

Let’s look at a topic I discussed in the video, ie the technology to create or enhance disease. This one is not very easy to explain, and it is not talked about much, probably due to the fact that it’s real. I believe it is important to understand, and even more important to have no fear.

Here is a way to look at it. What we call “spirit” in a conventional way, in the quantum physics way stands for something like “structured living energy, invisible to the ordinary eye.” What we conventionally call “spirit” is not immaterial, it has a medium that in physics goes by the name of “plasma” (the fourth state of matter, a substance consisting of subatomic particles such as ions, protons, etc.) Plasma forms very complex self-organizing structures that have properties of “life” some scientists openly say it may be “intelligent.” Most of our universe consists of plasma, not matter in our conventional sense. That is the background story.

Scientists have figured out how to technologically generate plasma clouds, this part is widely known. It is less widely known that plasma clouds can be coded with information, such as an idea, an emotion, or healing, or disease. In fact, all of us constantly generate plasma structures without realizing we do that. Our thoughts and feelings are carried by plasma, this is how various things like telepathy take place.

So, what the pitiful, power-seeking individuals do is create massive plasma clouds coded with various negative stuff, from “divide and conquer” feelings to enhancement of disease. And they do it on a factory scale. So, when people suddenly go crazy for this idea or another, it could be because there is a literal plasma cloud coded with that idea, hanging in the air. Hopefully, this makes it a little bit clearer what happened during COVID, what happens each election season, what happens, frankly every day, when good people with different opinions (not even necessarily their own) go at each other throats.

If you juxtapose that knowledge about “coded” plasma clouds with the fact that HAARP and similar projects generate plasma clouds as a part of their “research,” you will see that there is more than “weather modification” that we are looking at. What they are working on is enslaving people’s souls by synthetic, information-coded plasma clouds, and automating the process through “AI.”

I don’t like to present heavy info without also providing a perspective on how we get out. The way I feel things, we get out by cultivating aliveness in us, by making decisions from the inside, by doing our healing work, and by being love.

And now to the less emotionally charged topic that I talked about in the video, microbial iron wars.

Microbial iron wars

Iron is an essential nutrient both people as well as for microbes. In human beings, iron is essential for many functions, including oxygen transport. It is also vital for energy production, immune function, DNA synthesis, and cell growth and repair. Additionally, iron is needed for the protein myoglobin, which stores and releases oxygen in muscle cells.

Both iron deficiency and excess iron are associated with impaired health.

Iron metabolism may be disrupted by either pathogens or chemical toxins, such as heavy metals—or both. Notably, iron metabolism can be also disrupted by EMFs. That means that “iron deficiency” and its related symptoms may have more than one cause!

Heavy metals interfere with human iron metabolism primarily by competing for intestinal absorption, as many use the same transporters as iron (such as the DMT1 transporter). This competition leads to decreased iron uptake and can cause iron deficiency anemia. Additionally, some heavy metals like lead can directly interfere with enzymes involved in hemoglobin synthesis and alter iron storage and transport within the body.

Pathogens, now, may be straight out “stealing” iron from the host, causing condition like anemia, and they may also contribute to the “accumulation” of iron (via their own presence and the iron in their proverbial bellies) where it doesn’t belong.

Therefore, both pathogens and heavy metals may disrupt iron metabolism, leading to similar outcomes. Given the high prevalence of latent infections in people and the fact that many pathogens tend to accumulate heavy metals inside themselves at an increased rate—when the tissue is examined for toxins, we don’t quite know whether the toxins are contained directly in host cells or they are stored inside intracellular pathogens who are sitting inside human cells.

The doctors can only find what they look for. If they look only for toxins, that is what they are going to find. If they look only for pathogens, that is what they are going to find. But what if it’s both? And what if both are “to blame'“?

We are the terrain

For microbes (good and bad) and larger organisms such as worms, we are terrain. We are “earth” on which they live and eat. Pathogenic organisms treat the human body in the same way pathogenic leaders treat the Earth, i.e. they mine the human body for nutrients, and they do so both by violence and by cunning tricks.

Wars for iron, an essential nutrient, between the host and the parasitic organisms are a great example of “microbial wars.” By the way, in that war, good bacteria, such as Bifido, fight alongside the human host! (They sequester the iron away from the pathogen while increasing iron absorption by the host). Interestingly, some common immunity-boosting supplements also bind to iron (or “chelate iron”), limiting access to iron to pathogens who depend on it for their growth.

There are multiple ways in which pathogens may steal iron from their human host. By the way, the famous word “chelate” means “bind,” i.e. when a certain organic or inorganic external molecule binds to a molecule of iron in the human body, it “chelates iron.” Another by the way (me thinking out loud): when they measure

Using siderophores: Siderophores are small molecules secreted by bacteria that have an extremely high affinity for iron. Once released, they sequester iron from host proteins like transferrin. The pathogen uses surface receptors to pull the “loot” (the newly formed iron-siderophore complex) back into their bandit cell.

Direct extraction: Some pathogens have specialized receptors that can directly bind to host iron-binding proteins, such as transferrin and lactoferrin, and extract the iron from them. Certain pathogens can also acquire iron from heme, the iron-containing part of hemoglobin found in red blood cells. For example, Staphylococcus aureus can extract iron from hemoglobin using the IsdB protein.

Enzymatic activity: Some pathogens, such as the fungal ones, may use enzymes called ferric reductases to convert the ferric iron bound to transferrin or lactoferrin into a soluble ferrous form that they can then take up.

How the host tries to stop them

Nutritional immunity: The host attempts to restrict the iron available to pathogens through mechanisms like nutritional immunity, which limits the amount of free iron in the body. Bifidobacteria, one of the best known “good” bacteria, play a role in hiding the iron away from enemy bugs. Bifido does it by sequestering iron and hiding it inside itself.

Siderophore sequestration: The host immune system can also produce its own siderophore-binding protein called lipocalin 2 (Lcn2). Lcn2 binds to the pathogen’s siderophores, preventing them from acquiring iron and effectively blocking the theft process.

Bottom line, I think that we benefit beautifully from doing our own research and allowing others to do the same. We can learn from each other, we can bring our own discoveries and pieces of the puzzle to the collective understanding of how things work. We can pick and choose what to believe in, evolve, change our mind, be and let be.

