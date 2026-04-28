Reclaiming Our Sacred Life Over the Heads of the Psychopaths: Conversation with Paul Cudenec

The other day, I had a thoughtful, “old school” intellectual conversation with Paul Cudenec. It was our fourth conversation, see the earlier three interviews below.

In the past, Paul and I discussed the myth of progress, the pains the synthetic age, and the “great fascist reset.” This time around, we talked about the psychopaths, the spiritual mystery of our experience on this Earth during these times, and how we get our sane world back.

I hope you enjoy.

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