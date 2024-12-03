A Reason to Celebrate YOU
You are special, important, you intrinsically deserve love, and your connection to your family roots is more important for your actual life than what celebrities choose to do
Recently, my understanding of reality changed dramatically, which made me even less interested in the endless (and circular) mulling over the news cycle than I was before. The key term here is “endless.” Sure it’s good to understand the general plot (yes, we are being dominated, and yes, Biden just pardoned his grown chi…