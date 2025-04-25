I would like to start this story on a light note, with a Russian joke about Little Hedgehog.

One day, Little Hedgehog decided to learn how to manifest. So, he climbed on a tree stump, puffed his chest as much as he could, and started chanting affirmations “I am most certainly not gonna fart … I am not gonna fart … no, I am not gonna fart!” After producing a rather loud sound of you know what, he re-puffed his chest and went on to chant very confidently: “This most certainly wasn’t me … this wasn’t me .. no, this wasn’t me!”

This amusing anecdote came to my mind because the serious story is about energy, beauty, enslavement, shaping reality (i.e. “manifesting”), love, freedom, vampiric mining of human beauty, and the deeper nature of our society, including the notorious technocratic Great Reset. It is not an abstract story. It is a very concrete and practical story about very concrete processes that impact our lives.

Executive summary