Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Dave Ratcliffe's avatar
Dave Ratcliffe
1d

See also:

What It Means To Be A Human Being

John Trudell, The Women’s Building, San Francisco, 15 March 2001

https://ratical.org/many_worlds/JohnTrudell/HumanBeing.html

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
Rich Moser's avatar
Rich Moser
18h

This encapsulates where we are now, and where we are going, quite nicely:

"I am not on board with this distorted use of innately beautiful power."

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
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