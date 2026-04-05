Photo by Stephanie Gibeault on Unsplash

This story is about the building blocks of the universe. It’s about meaning, courage, and mind control. It‘s as important to me as my 2020 essay The Great Reset for Dummies, the essay that I sent to my 12 subscribers, that suddenly went viral and changed my life. Back then, I was shouting from the rooftops about transhumanism and the long-planned AI power grab, which at the time was still an obscure subject, not known to most.

Today, most people are well aware of transhumanism—but many are still naive to what I am about to say as it goes against the foundational sorcery that the aristocrats have been injecting into people on a massive scale for a very long time.

I am painting this story with my heart. I encourage you to think it through from the inside and do your own thinking and research.

Why?

Because we’ve been lied to about our supposed lack of power. They, the they, have arranged the society to make it easier for themselves to steal love, soul, and life force from innocent living beings all over the globe, and they have been at it for a looooong time.

Who are they?

I don’t think that anyone knows the entire deal. There are people who claim to know and expose the entire deal but I think that in most cases, it’s a great overestimation of the case.

They, the they, could be the descendants of ancient sages whose hearts went bananas from some ancient betrayal and piercing pain—and they turned crazy, and turned pawns to wrong forces, and started wreaking havoc, yanking joy from many in order to sweeten their own pain.

They could be endowed explorers of reality, magicians-gone-south on their own journey to love, in which us and them play a multidimensional game, strangely helping each other understand the hidden sides of ourselves that we wouldn’t be able to understand without that dance.

(One of my favorite sources on “alternative history” is this book by Awo Fa’lokun.)

Bottom line: they understand the laws of nature and physics (known in the vernacular as “magic”) really well, and they have been using their understanding of reality in order to confuse and steal. They’ve been luring the innocent and abusing the helpless, and it’s time to change things. In my own shoes, I don’t accept this abuse. I am not on board with this distorted use of innately beautiful power.

And we, the sincere people, don’t serve ourselves well by giving more attention to their story (whatever it is) than we give to our own. It is my opinion that we owe it to ourselves to seek, to breathe, to look at ourselves and this world in awe, to explore reality, to love our souls and the laws created by God for our joy. Using balanced understanding, we can fight back, even as we pray for them to heal, too, on God’s terms.

I am on the opinion that when it comes to these gone-south descendants of ancient sages—or fallen angels—or out-of-space explorers—or whoever they are—it is very likely that the Creator has a plan about everything that is going on, and it is likely that the plan goes beyond anything that a human being in our human consciousness can perceive.

We are the (human) saviors we’ve been waiting for

Each of us is a universe. Each of us came to this Earth with a depth and unique importance that is so amazing and strong that no words are good enough to describe just how beautiful and important we are. All of it. All our courage, and doubts, and love, and mistakes, and stumbling, and figuring things out, and victories, and breakthroughs—all of it is what we send into the universe, shaping it, reporting back to God about what it feels like to be a part of God who perceives itself as not-God, walking and flying and crawling and dancing back to our Source, back to total and only love.

The point is, it is not our job to understand ‘em or fix ‘em, fixing them is their job and their conversation between them and God. It is our job to understand our situation in practical terms, to pray for our well-being, for our joy—and to open our minds and hearts to a sweet and awesome understanding of God’s universe and how things work.

Who are we? Where did we come from? Where do we go? Why are we here? What brought us to this Earth this time around? How can we love ourselves out of this grief? How can we be love and receive love?

This is what I am working on for myself. Self-discovery is more rewarding (to me) than chasing the news cycle that keeps spinning and circling like a hamster wheel, like sex without an orgasm, all this buildup—followed by a letdown.

How do I know what I know?

I was born a mystic, and I often “download” information from the ether and then connect the dots. I don’t twist anyone’s arms to believe me but it has worked for me.

As far as “information” proper, I would like to honor two names in particular and thank them for their insightful and generous work. I have mentioned both of them a few times before. One is Awo Fa’lokun and the other is Robert Temple, the author of “New Science of Heaven.” Both are luminaries in their respective fields. Their work and sharing has helped me greatly to connect the dots. Catherine Austin Fitts mentioned Temple’s book in a recent interview, it pleased me greatly as I have a tremendous respect for Catherine, and I love Temple’s book.

Hats off to both Awo Fa’lokun and Robert Temple. See, people who have an actual clue tend to not chase fame, not push their opinions down people’s throats, not toot their horn too much, not cut corners in pursuit of clicks, not to invest in “hooking” people onto their stories turning people into dependents—they act normal, calm, and modest, and just leave their knowledge out there for the seeking minds to find. This “traditional,” “old school” approach to knowledge appeals to me.

Spirit, plasma, universe, and soul

(Again, thanks to Robert Temple for his brilliant book “The New Science of Heaven”)

The universe is alive, and most conscious life in the universe is not carbon form but invisible, “spiritual” form.

The spiritual energy is not vacuum, not “nothing.” It takes space. It has physical substance, and the medium that carries spiritual form is what physicist of today call plasma (not to be confused with blood plasma, which is not related to physics plasma at all, except it provided inspiration for the name.

Plasma stands for a “soup” of subatomic particles (electrons, ions, and other, less familiar, particles, including probably the types of subatomic particle that are still unknown).

In physics terms, “matter” stands for atomic matter, which means that “physical” objects consist of structured atoms. (Please note that the definition of atoms is fluid, and atoms may not be quite what we conventionally believe.)

Plasma (that is believed to comprise 99% of the universe, with “matter” being a rare beast comparing to all that exists) does not consist of atoms, it consists of subatomic particle that are not organized into atoms, and for that reason it’s not “matter” in the conventional sense.

However, plasma can give birth to matter, where “dust” (clusters of atoms) may form inside plasma clouds. (This, now, settles the debate of what comes first, spirit or matter. Spirt comes first.)

Plasma research has been one of the most secretive, classified areas of physics research, with heavy military involvement, strict NDAs, and harsh persecution of the scientists who didn’t want to conform to the boot. The reason for that is that at some point, it became clear that “plasma” is conscious, and that it closely matches the qualities of what myth and religion have been referring to as “angels,” “spiritual beings,” “spirits,” and so on.

Human soul, that is a composite and very mysterious spiritual being with a direct connection to God (whom human beings can’t know), is also, in physics terms, a very complex plasma cloud.

After we die, the body goes to earth, and our soul travels home.

The so called “elites” are slave makers, they are wounded, they cover up their awful wounds with a pathological need to enslave and control life. Personally, I have compassion for their pain but it doesn’t mean that they are allowed to give their pain to innocent Souls.

Because they like to make slaves of life, they use their understanding of spiritual laws and the universe to make slaves.

And so today, they went on to produce artificial spirits on a massive scale, coded with misleading ideas and feelings, with fear, with pain, with war.

They put the secret manufacturing of those synthetic spirits to an industrial level.

A lot of popular trends, the things people talk about or worry about on a massive scale, also known as “following the current thing,” are explained by the fact the wounded soul have set up a production of synthetic spirits on a massive scale.

In the olden days, such techniques were known as “sorcery.” What is known as “sorcery” is simply riding the laws of physics, with a caveat that real physics is not mechanical, and the entire universe is alive. When such knowledge is used for negative goals, it goes against the Creators’ laws, and brings pain to the human kind.

In the light of today’s technologies, the glorified thieves with extremely wounded souls want to use AI as a generator of synthetic thought, synthetic spirit, a plasma cloud that they want to overwhelm everyone’s natural soul.

Those artificial, synthetic spirits are similar to “demons.”

Their “bodies” are living plasma clouds just like the “bodies” of the natural living spiritual energy, referred to as “angels” in western myths, are living plasma clouds.

The wounded souls don’t want the people to know this kind of information, they don’t want clarity, they want the people to live in fear,

The implications of this are vast.

We don’t do ourselves any favors by taking their bait giving more energy to pondering who they are than who WE are. We do need to understand enough for situational awareness—yes—and in my opinion, we do need to pray for clarity, both in spiritual and practical terms.

But as far as the bulk of our attention, we are responsible for ourselves. Each of us has the most precious and significant living being in the entire universe to understand and heal—ourselves.

Last but not least: thank you, friends. Thank you all who responded with kindness to my story on kindness and sent me prayers, paid subscriptions, donations, and beautiful words. You are amazing Souls.

Additional links

Trauma, Energy Body, Artificial Spirits: Actual Anatomy of Mind Control

Automating Spiritual Possession: Anatomy of Mind Control Through AI

Multi-Psyop: Introduction to the Master Scam

How Real Optimism Works

We Are Energy: A Very Important Talk by John Trudell

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