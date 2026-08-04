On this summer day, I would like to speak to you heart to heart.

I am at a crossroads. I think I know where I’m going to go.

There’re no saviors with political titles coming to save us from the fourth industrial revolution, no. No amount of words on the internet, no amount of condemnation of the villains of our respective “tribe” is going to stop the march of the digital control grid in practical terms. No amount of AI-generated, ego-watering digital sermons will protect us from harm or improve our lives. It’s a mirage and a lie.

The Titanic deck is the Titanic deck. We are here. We are on our own. It is only us, only courage, only togetherness, only honesty, only prayer, only earth, only water, only air, only soul.

I am more than a little disappointed in the high school rivalry atmosphere and vigorous elbow pushing amongst so many “dissident brands,” and my response to that is doing what I have always done when I outgrew my old home—rising up from the ashes, branching out, and building a new home with the people who are my kin.

I’ve renamed my Substack tagline to say, “refuge for outcasts.” It is true. I have always been an outcast, an outsider, seeking freedom for my soul no matter what, and I still am.

In the past, I’ve started from scratch and rebuilt myself countless times. Just like I did it 6 years ago, leaving behind the old, I am about to do it again. This time, I am doing it with my Mom watching over me from back Home. It is strange but I am getting used to it a bit more.

My good Lord, I love you so much. I feel grateful silly to all of you who’ve responded to my requests for help over the past few months—and to all who’ve walked with me and supported my work all this time, too. You inspire me. I am finishing up an e-book now. When it’s done, I will send it as a gift to those of you who have been supporting me.

I am also going to do monthly classes on healing modalities for paid subscribers. I am very excited about that. All the things that I plan to share in my educational sessions are experience-based and unique to me. No general talking points.

If you were a paid subscriber or donated in the past and had to cut back due to pressures of life (I so hear you)—and now you’d like to have access to my monthly classes, please let me know.

For the ease of logistics, I’ll set up an email address that all of my paid subscribers can use to reach out. Pesky robots have been moody about delivering responses to my articles to my inbox, I hope that a dedicated email address will solve that.

Speaking of robots, I’m gonna put most of my archives behind the paywall for real. This “deep learning” is all good and well but I’ve seen several industries nosedive after people’s livelihoods were force-rerouted to the extremely deep pockets of Big Tech. Nah, I am not too keen on AI continuing to “learn” my writing style or “borrowing” my insights that I’ve paid for with my sweat and tears. Here again, if you want to have access to my archives but don’t currently have the $$, just reach out to be comped, I will happily help out.

Now to the big news.

Today, I’m launching a new project that feels like a culmination of my life so far. It’s a new beginning for me. Welcome to Phoenix Soul Academy. I came to realize that I can do lots of good by providing education and support one-on-one. It is called “Phoenix” because one thing that I know about from lived experience is how to come back from the ashes, breathe free, and walk tall.

After Mom’s passing, I am no longer bound to taking care of her 24/7. It’s a new chapter in my life, and I am now in the position to use both my experience and my spiritual training—a topic that I have been keeping to myself for modesty’s sake—to coach people and provide support. That is something that no AI can do. An important point is that I actually care and have the sincerest respect for both my soul and for other people’s souls—regardless of anyone’s politics, religion, ideology, and so on. I want to SUPPORT you, not addict you to whatever it is that I do.

The information that I will teach one-on-one and use in my coaching programs is based on the things that I’ve personally lived through, the challenges that I’ve personally overcome, and the spiritual understanding that I’ve gained so far through training, my visceral love of life, and the experiences of a mystic that I've been having all my life.

Through my lived experience, I have obtained an understanding of how to survive and overcome domestic abuse, dysfunctional relatives, wounded mentors who try to yank your soul, physical violence, life-threatening dangers, total betrayal, envy, a world that doesn’t believe in you—and more.

One of the things that I recently realized is that it’s time for me to adjust to the American ways. I have done a lot of uncommon things in life, and I’ve been very low key about it—which is all fine and not a bad thing—but now it’s time to wear my knowledge with dignity and use it in a way that honors both me and the world.

I have been starting adventures without even thinking anything of it. In my early days, I went to Tibet by myself with a backpack and spent a few months there. Nearly ended up as a sex slave when a trafficker tried to kidnap me in Chengdu. I escaped out of his truck. Then I came to the States—went to school, and ended up building my life here. I can look at myself in the mirror and feel good. I’ve stood up for what’s right, spoken my truth, overcome fear, defended my friends, defended myself, and when I wake up, I feel joy.

And there is more. My sweetest delight is the experience of harmonizing troubled family history and praying peace in. That is bringing me joy, so much joy. I’ve poured a lot of passionate prayer and work into that. It feels good.

I very much look forward to working with you in this new way in addition to continuing to talk to you here.

On the Phoenix Soul Academy website, you can book a free 10-min consultation on Zoom to see if my offerings are right for you.

I also have really beautiful collaborations in the pipeline, you will hear more about it soon.

All my love.

To you.

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Disclaimer

All my articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information and content are for educational purposes only and never constitute medical, legal, or any other professional advice or recommendation.

For professional advice, please consult your doctor, lawyer, or another licensed professional in the respective area of your interest. My articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other information or content published on my Substack or any other platform or media are my personal subjective experiences, viewpoints, opinions, philosophical explorations, and observations, and religious practices as a sovereign human being who walks under God.

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Responsibility for individual interpretation and use of information contained in my Substack or other articles, art, videos, audio, social media posts, podcasts, and any other media on any platform lies with the reader, viewer, and listener. Please do your own research, think for yourself, and don’t rely on anyone to tell you what to think, including me.