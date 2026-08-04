Tessa Fights Robots

Tessa Fights Robots

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Sandy Masse's avatar
Sandy Masse
1d

Dearest Tessa. We are all here having a human adventure - may yours be blessed! Our soul selves and spirit selves are in alignment. Much love, Sandy

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
Volker Birk's avatar
Volker Birk
1d

Dear Tessa, I just wish you all the best for your new project! May it help your customers, and may it bring wealth to you!

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1 reply by Tessa Lena
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