Honest People Series: Pascal Najadi, an International Banker Who Filed Criminal Charges against President of Switzerland
Life imitates Dostoevsky.
To me personally, watching this interview with Pascal Najadi was Dostoevsky-level cathartic. It was cathartic because it was like watching a child, who is not a child but a ridiculously courageous and smart and highly successful man, come of age and shed delusions right in front of my eyes.
I almost gave it a sub-headline “very rich man discovers mob in…