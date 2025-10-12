Okay so a miracle happened, and The Daily Beast is praising Trump … but for what?

During a “routine annual checkup” at Walter Reed Medical Center—Trump’s second of 2025—Trump received a report of gushing awe from White House physician Dr. Sean Barbarella, who claimed the president had the heart of a man “14 years younger” than Trump’s actual age (which is 79). Trump also received two shots: an annual flu shot and the COVID-19 booster. […] Kennedy, 71, has made no secret about how much he hates COVID vaccines. In 2021, Kennedy called it “the deadliest vaccine ever made” and has repeatedly made conspiratorial and false statements about the vaccine during his time as Health and Human Services Secretary. Trump, whose “Operation Warp Speed” helped get COVID vaccines to Americans incredibly quickly during his first presidency, has not shared his health secretary’s skepticism toward vaccines. He’s said that Kennedy has a “different” view toward vaccines than himself and other medical experts. In September, he joked that he hoped he hadn’t caught COVID after Kennedy sneezed near him in the Oval Office. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding posted [remember that one, wow, he is still around], “Dear MAGA—guess who just got both the updated COVID vaccine and flu shots today? Your dear Leader Trump. Maybe you should get them too.”

Certainly, this article is a masterpiece of psychological warfare rather than journalism but that, we already know.

On the other hand, we will never know what he got and whether he got his “COVID booster” for real—at this level of power, different rules apply—but this general roller coaster that crushes the citizens’ trust is, to my senses, running exactly as designed. Differently magnetic leaders are chosen to take turns and mess with the heads of sincere people in different political camps—give ‘em hope and then, just like that, crush it—but the game of messing with people’s heads is still the same game. This is my strong opinion, anyway.

Me, I don’t put my own “hopes and dreams” in the hands of any political talking heads. I’m not their mommy, not their therapist, and sure as hell, not their playground. Furthermore, I don’t even want to spend the precious time of my life (that I will never get back) trying to figure out what exactly was in the head of a given politician on a given day, or who squeezed them, or in which way. Given the role they play, they are going to try to do what they think is best for them. Even so, I am going to live my life my way.

We don’t have to cooperate with the thinking patterns that they want us to practice. We can make up our own game! We can think for ourselves in each moment, do our own thinking, our own feeling, our own figuring out of the universe, and our own research. Their usurping of power is just that, usurping. We are free.

