Photo by Danie Franco via Unsplash

This story is my heart.

It is about forgiving the broken elders and accepting their goodness, the way it was meant to be.

It is about the difficult miracle of realizing that we have the full soul power to accept them into our hearts without taking in their pain ghosts. We are no longer haunted. We are love.

I believe that accepting our elders with love is a crucial part of breaking the bulldozer-over-soul cycle. I believe that by doing so, we have a chance at expelling the ghost of the Great Reset.

The Great Reset has a political face but its essence is spiritual brokenness. The Great Reset is a culmination of the mechanistic, fearful, reactive approach to life. It’s a neurosis-driven attempt to establish total control to avoid pain. And what is the antithesis to that? Love and forgiveness.

Love is a lot of work—including the love for the elders. But it is our way.

Let’s face it: when our parents were raising us, they did some things right, and some things…